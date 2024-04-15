Track & Field: Princeton Ferris Invite set to run under sunny skies

Miyah Fox and the Princeton track and field teams will host the Ferris Invitational today. (Mike vaughn)

Inclement weather postponed the Princeton Ferris Invitational track and field meet a year ago at Princeton.

This year’s meet will be welcomed by temperatures in the high 70s under sunny skies.

The Ferris Invite will start at 4:30 p.m. today for field events, 5:15 p.m. for running events at Bryant Field/Rathje Track.

This year’s field will have just five teams with the traditional field of former NCIC Southwest rivals Hall, Rock Falls, Kewanee, Mendota and the host Tigers running. St. Bede had competed since 2011, but was not brought back this year.

Rock Falls is the defending champion for both the boys and girls. The Rockets won their fourth straight boys title and their fourth in five years on the girls side last year.

The first PIT was held in 1954, won by the hometown Tigers (94.5) over runner-up Mendota (40) by a 54.5 margin. The Tigers have won 26 PIT titles over the years.

The girls invite has ran since 1989, the very first meet won by the Tigresses. The PHS girls have won 16 PIT titles.

Ferris boys meet records

Ferris girls meet records