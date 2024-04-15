Princeton Junior Women’s Club to host safety town June 3-14

Safety Town is a two-week program in June taught by certified teacher Erica Lenihan and “Officer Friendly,” Officer Alex Jaramillo, a school resource officer for the Princeton Police Department.

The program, sponsored by the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club, consists of daily classroom instruction in combination with outdoor safety demonstrations and practice. Safety Town is open to all children in Bureau County, who are 4 or 5 years old by June 1. No exceptions are made to this age policy. Students will attend Safety Town from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-14, at Douglas School, 220 E. La Salle St., Princeton.

Parents drop off children and pick them up each day, and attend an hour-long graduation on the last Friday of the program. Graduation day allows parents to see what their children have learned, and celebrate with graduation certificates and treats for the students. High school aged volunteers are used to help “Officer Friendly” and Lenihan run the program. High school students interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application and submit it to the address on the form, or request an application by emailing princetonjuniors@gmail.com. Students will earn service hours for time spent assisting.

PJWC has put much thought and changes have been made for the health and well-being of the students, volunteers and teachers. To register students and volunteers for Safety Town, the applications are accepted by mail (the mailing address is on the form) with applications postmarked by May 3, or emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by May 4. Registration and volunteer forms can be printed online via the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Facebook Page or requested electronically from PJWC. Electronic Venmo payments will be accepted. May 4 is the last date the program can accept registrations. Safety town has a limited number of student spots. Registrations are accepted on a first come, first served basis (with payment) and once the slots are filled, no more registrations can be accepted. Questions can be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

Some of the topics that are part of the course are: pedestrian safety and rules (stop, look, listen, walk), poison and medicine/dangerous foods and drink, learning their addresses and phone numbers, traffic lights and signals/signs, vehicle passenger safety – using 911 (with special guest 911 dispatcher), playground safety, crossing the street and parking lot safety, bicycle safety, Freedom House’s No, Go, Tell Program for Personal Safety, bus safety and fire safety.