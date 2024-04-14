Green River Community Fund donates $5,000 to Second Story Teen Center in Princeton

Rick Clary, a board member with Green River Community Fund, announced the group donated $5,000 to Second Story Teen Center’s new building project. (Photo provided by Don J. Schiff)

Rick Clary, a board member with Green River Community Fund, announced the group donated $5,000 to Second Story Teen Center’s new building project.

The teen center has been on the second floor of Johnson’s carpet in Princeton since 2009. The teen center expects to move into its new location at 125 S. Main St. this fall.

The Green River Community Fund supports local projects and initiatives through grants, donations, gifts or contributions, related to the areas of environmental, biodiversity, amateur athletics, arts and cultural activities, education, health and wellness, disadvantaged individuals, community infrastructure improvements (buildings, parks, bridges) and community capital assets (plows graders, vehicles, emergency equipment). The funding is available in the communities connected to the townships and any adjacent township connected to the Green River Wind Farm located in North Central Illinois deemed eligible by the Green River Community Fund Board of Directors.