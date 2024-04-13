Somonauk/Leland earns LTC win over Earlville: The Times Friday Area Roundup

Somonauk's Kayla Anderson makes a catch at second base to force out Earlville's Kiley Franzese on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Earlville High School. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

Somonauk/Leland 13, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Bobcats scored nine times in the first in the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders on Friday.

Haley McCoy led the way for S/L with three hits and two RBIs. Brooke Bahrey, Kennedy Barshinger (RBI) and Morgan Potter (double, three RBIs) all had two hits, Kayla Anderson recorded four RBIs and Adalyn Werner doubled. Izabelle Podnar (5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching win.

Bailey Miller had two hits and Kiley Encazese an RBI for Earlville.

Streator 4, Reed-Custer 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, Lily Kupec and Rilee Talty smacked two-run doubles in the first inning for the Bulldogs (4-8, 1-4) and pitcher Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K) made those runs standup in the Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph.

Ottawa 9, Joliet Catholic 4: At Joliet, the Pirates scored at least one run in every inning but the fifth in improving to 9-5 on the season.

Kendall Lowery (solo home run), Hailey Larsen, Piper Lewis (RBI) and Maura Condon (double, RBI, three stolen bases) each collected a pair of hits. Aubrey Sullivan doubled in two runs while Peyton Bryson and Reese Purcell each added an RBI. Bryson (7 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the victory in the circle.

Seneca 5, Normal U-High 1: At Normal: winning pitcher Tessa Krull (9 - 0, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) combined efforts in the circle as the Fighting Irish improved to 11-0 on the season.

Lexie Buis (RBI) and Audry McNabb (double) each had two hits for Seneca with Camryn Stecken knocking in two runs and Alyssa Zellers a single run.

Sandwich 8, Johnsburg 1: At Sandwich, Indians’ pitcher Brooklyn Marks went the distance, allowing just three hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts in the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Kayden Corneils, Aubrey Cyr (triple, two RBIs), Johanna Freemon (two RBIs), and Jillian Ashley all had two hits for Sandwich (8-2, 3-1), while Peyton Dudzik tripled in a pair of runs.

Fieldcrest 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2: At Minonk, TeriLynn Timmerman went 4 for 4, scored two runs and drove in a run to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

Pru Mangan was 3 for 4 with two runs for Fieldcrest (1-5, 1-2 HOIC), while Jessica Schultz doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run. Keara Barisch threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Earlville's Samantha Sanders makes a catch on the infield against Somonauk on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Earlville High School. (Scott Anderson)

Baseball

Sandwich 8, Serena 2: At Sandwich, the Indians (7-5) broke open a tight game with five runs in the sixth to top the Huskers (2-10).

Dino Barbanente singled twice, doubled and drove in two runs for Sandwich, while winning pitcher Taylor Adams (5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 10 K) and Chance Lange (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Losing pitcher Beau Raikes (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) had a pair of hits and a stolen base for Serena.

Dwight 13, Newark 4: At Newark, Payton Wills singled, doubled and drove in a run for Newark (2-14) in the loss.

Fieldcrest 12, Dee-Mack 10: At Wenona, Jordan Heider hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Knights the Heart of Illinois Conference win.

Heider, Eli Gerdes and Tyler Serna (RBI) all had two hits for the hosts, while Layten Gerdes knocked in four runs and Drew Overocker posted two RBIs. Heider (3 IP, 1 H, 3 K) also grabbed the pitching win in relief of Layten Gerdes (4 IP, 8 K).

Girls Track and field

Sandwich 4th, Ottawa 9th at ABC: At the Fricke ABC Meet at King Field, the Indians (138 1/5 team points) placed fourth and Ottawa (88) finished ninth, with Dixon (170) winning the nine-team field.

Scoring firsts for Sandwich were Sunny Weber (in A 1600-meter run, A 3200), Erin Lissman (B 1600), Alayla Harris (B 300 hurdles) and the 4x400 relay team (Delanie Card, Ashley Hintz, Kayla Kressin, Weber). Isabella Markey paced Ottawa with a second in the A 300 hurdles and third in 100 hurdles.

COED track and field

Seneca girls tops Newark for girls title at Irish Invitational: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish ladies scored 109 points, 20 ahead of the runner-up Norsemen, while on the boys side, Seneca placed third and Newark 11th at the 17-team event.

For the Irish girls, wins were earned by Faith Baker (shot put), Gabi Maxwell (discus), 4x400 relay (Evelyn O’Connor, Clara Bruno, Kendall Jones, Natalie Misener) and 4x800 relay (Bruno, Misener, O’Connor, Gracie Steffes). Newark’s Kiara Wesseh finished first in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, while Addison Ness won the triple jump.

The Secena boys received second places from Alex Bogner-Kidwell (discus), Sam Churchill (pole vault) and 4x200 relay (Ryan Flynn, AJ Keedy, Colton Pumphrey, Drew Danek). Newark’s 4x400 relay team of Reggie Chapman, Henry Mathre, Lance Paskarnis and Logan Pasakarnis finished third.

Girls soccer

Plano 5, Hinckley-Big Rock co-op 3: At Hinckley, senior captain Josie Rader (Somonauk) scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the loss to the Reapers.

College baseball

IVCC 5-5, Kishwaukee 4-7: At Malta, the Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Malta, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the second game 7-5.

In the opener, Ottawa graduate Connor Price earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

In the second game, the Eagles scored three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh but their rally fell short. Marquette grad Brady Ewers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for IVCC (5-16, 3-3 Arrowhead).