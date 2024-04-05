Inaugural Shadows of the Blue and Gray Ball set April 13

A civilian impersonators takes a walk through City County Park in Princeton during Shadows of the Blue and Gray event on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (BCR Photo/Mike Vaughn)

The inaugural Shadows of the Blue and Gray Ball is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

Enjoy a night of dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and music from the 1860s. All dances will be taught and called by Kimberli and Tom Grant of Historical Merriments. Period dress is encouraged but not required, dress clothes requested. Tickets are $25 or $40 per couple. Tickets for individuals 18 and younger are available for $20. Email princetonbgball@gmail.com for ticket purchases.

Go to the Blue and Gray Ball on Facebook for more information.