Baseball: Alan Spencer, Bruins are perfect against Indian Creek

St. Bede's Gus Burr chests bumps teammate Ryan Slingsby after scoring a run against Indian Creek on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins won 17-0 in four innings. (Scott Anderson)

PERU – Alan Spencer had a few things to iron out after his last outing for St. Bede.

It’s safe to say, he had everything worked out Thursday at the Academy.

The senior right-hander retired all nine batters he faced and teamed with Geno Ferrari for a four-inning, 12-up and 12-down perfect game in a 17-0 Bruins nonconference victory over Indian Creek.

The Bruins (8-1) broke the game open in the bottom of the third inning by scoring 13 runs on five hits, five hit batters, five walks and an IC error.

“This game I focused more on mechanics. I was overthrowing the first game. Just got after it. Just be more competitive,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he was unaware of having a perfect game.

“I was just trying to do my own thing, being a pitcher and being a competitors,” he said. “The slider was working really well today, and then my fastball I was spotting up pretty well.”

St. Bede's Gino Ferrari lets go of a pitch against Indian Creek on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Ferrari put the finishing touches on the perfecto with Spencer by setting down the side in order in the fourth inning.

“What I was glad to see, Spencer came out, got his rhythm back. He struggled against Ottawa the other day. That’s why he got the start today to get back in his rhythm,” Booker said. “We did some things last Friday working with our pitchers, and they’ve really come through.

“Geno Ferrari was around the plate. He’s got a little bit on it left-handed. I kind of like it,” Booker said.

“Geno, he’s a good pitcher. Next year, he’ll be even be better. He’s going to keep developing and be one heckuva pitcher,” Spencer said.

It was the first perfect game by a pitcher for Booker since future St. Louis Cardinals farmhand Brett Zawacki sat down all 15 batters he faced in a 10-0 win against Sterling in 2007. In that game, Booker said Zawacki made quick work and he was able to come back and close the next game.

The first 10 St. Bede batters reached safely in the third inning to get the Bruins merry-go-around spinning. Spencer and Geno Ferrari had RBI singles and Gus Burr had a deep RBI double to left.

After batting around, Spencer, Ferrari and Burr drew bases-loaded walks while Nathan Husser and Luke Tunnell brought home runs after being hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

The Bruins had just six hits, all by six different batters. Burr, Husser, Tunnell, Ryan Slingsby, Spencer and Geno Ferrari each collected two RBIs. They also benefitted from seven bases on balls, seven hit batsmen and two IC errors.

Spencer appreciated the support

“When the hitters are hitting and get a couple walks here and there it helps,’ he said.

The Bruins scored three runs in the first inning without the benefit of a single hit with a walk, two hit batsmen and a two-run error, before Slingsby stroked a sac fly to center.

“We did what we had to do. Now we’ve got to get ready for Saturday,” Booker said of the next game at home against Rock Falls.

IC starter Jacob Coulter took the loss with two innings of work.