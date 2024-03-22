Winners named in Bureau Valley High School Voice of Democracy contest

Bureau Valley High School Voice of Democracy contest winners (from left) Blake Helms (first place), Emma Pistole (third place) and Jordan Britt (second place) attended the March Wyanet VFW Post 6634 Auxiliary meeting and read their essays before the auxiliary members and guests. (Photo provided by Diana Peterson)

Bureau Valley High School Voice of Democracy contest winners Blake Helms (first place), Emma Pistole (third place) and Jordan Britt (second place) attended the March Wyanet VFW Post 6634 Auxiliary meeting and read their essays before the auxiliary members and guests.

The Voice of Democracy contest is sponsored locally by the Wyanet VFW Post 6634 and its auxiliary. The contest is a national program and each year nearly 27,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.

Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?” Helms will receive $100 and a first place medal, Britt will receive $75 and a second place medal and Pistole will get $50 and a third place medal.