Baseball: 5 players to watch in The Times area this 2024 season

Marquette pitcher Carson Zellers let's go with a pitch to a Henry-Senachwine batter during a Tri-County Conference game at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

With Illinois’ high school baseball season just underway and our area once again filled with talent, here are five players we’re predicting will put together stand-out seasons.

Serena's Carson Baker delivers a pitch to an Ottawa batter in a game last season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Carson Baker, Serena, P/SS, sr.

A unanimous selection to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and Times All-Area first team pick, Baker had a solid junior season with a .372 batting average at the plate, while going 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 40 innings. He allowed opposing batters just a .226 average.

Look for the Huskers’ four-sport standout to put together another excellent season at the plate and on the hill.

Seneca's Paxton Giertz delivers a pitch to a Marquette batter in a game last season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, CF/P, jr.

A Times All-Area first team and unanimous Tri-County All-Conference honoree, Giertz hit .369 with 32 hits and an on-base percentage of .409 as a sophomore from the lead-off spot in the order. On the mound, he went 5-2 with a sparkling 1.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

It’s a good bet Giertz, who is also an exciting athlete to watch on the football field and basketball court for the Fighting Irish, will have another fantastic season on the diamond.

Streator pitcher Jake Hagie lets go of a pitch against Hall at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Jacob Hagie, Streator, P/RF, jr.

Hagie, a Times All-Area second-team selection a year ago, posted a 4-1 pitching record with a 2.61 ERA in 43 innings for the Bulldogs after being elevated to the varsity team in early April. His solid start in the Class 3A regional championship game against Galesburg helped lead to the program’s second title in the past three seasons.

Look for Hagie to have continued success this season, especially in Streator’s biggest games.

Ottawa's Camden Loomis delivers a pitch to a La Salle-Peru batter in a game last season at Dickinson Field in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Cam Loomis, Ottawa, P/IF, sr.

Loomis, who was the Pirates’ No. 3 starter last season and posted a 3-6 with a 5.85 ERA in 10 starts and struck out 41 batters in 46 2/3 innings, will be counted on as one of the aces of the staff this campaign. He already put together a solid start with seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings in this season’s opener against Seneca.

A standout kicker/punter for the Ottawa football team the past four years, Loomis looks ready to put together an outstanding senior season.

Marquette Academy v Chicago Hope Academy 1A baseball sectional semifinal Marquette's Carson Zellers (8) makes the throw to first against Chicago Hope Academy during the 1A baseball sectional semifinal last season at Judson University in Elgin. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Carson Zellers, Marquette Academy, 3B/P, sr.

Zellers earned Tri-County All-Conference third team and Times All-Area honorable mention accolades last season after batting .321 with two triples, 15 RBIs and 28 runs scored. On the mound, he recorded league wins over Dwight, Henry-Senachwine and Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (three-hit shutout with nine Ks), and Somonauk.

Look for the numbers at the plate and on the mound to rise for Zellers in his final season in a Crusaders’ uniform.