La Salle County courts awarded $992,465 grant, including implementation of a web chatbot

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro announced Thursday the Illinois Supreme Court has awarded a Court Technology Modernization grant in the amount of $992,465 to the La Salle County courts.

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro announced Thursday the Illinois Supreme Court has awarded a Court Technology Modernization grant in the amount of $992,465 to the La Salle County courts.

The purpose of the grant is to upgrade technology and related support systems for the operations of the La Salle County courts.

This grant will allow the purchase of equipment, software, digitizing of files and implement an AI web chatbot. AI chatbot will address consumer’s needs, offer multi-language support and gets smarter with every use. The AI chatbot is a powerful tool and will be beneficial to all users. La Salle County will be a leader in using a multi-language kiosk with extensive capabilities to assist the general public, Vaccaro said.

“By receiving this grant, this will help offset the taxpayer dollars to keep the La Salle County courts technologically advanced,” Vaccaro said. “We are fortunate to have received this funding from the Illinois Supreme Court.”