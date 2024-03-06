Storage units to expand in Oglesby

A Yorkville company wants to expand some storage space in Oglesby, turning the adjoining 3½ acres into 180 storage units. The Oglesby City Council gave its preliminary OK on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Tom Collins)

A Yorkville company wants to expand some storage space in Oglesby, turning the adjoining acres into 180 storage units.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council gave its preliminary OK – provided that Oglesby Storage, LLC tweaks its site plan. The property in question sits between Columbia and School avenues and between Florence and Porter streets.

The City Council voted 4-0 (Commissioner Terry Eutis was absent) to adopt recommendations by the Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA recommended the Oglesby Storage, LLC be granted a special use permit but also opposed two variances, one governing the width of the driving lane and the other governing tree plantings.

Final action is pending, but Mayor Jason Curran said the variances pose no great obstacle to the proposed expansion.

“This business can come here, use it for that purpose, but what was denied today was variances specifically for their site plan,” Curran said.

“I think there’s room to be worked with,” said Commissioner Tony Stefanelli.

A Yorkville company wants to expand some storage space in Oglesby, turning the adjoining acres into dozens of storage units. The Oglesby City Council gave its preliminary OK Monday, March 4, 2024. (Tom Collins)

In other matters, the council:

Announced personalized military banners will return in 2024. Interested residents should visit City Hall to sign up

Placed on file a 20-year extension with Illinois Municipal Electric Agency through 2055, but tabled a letter of Support for the IMEA solar farm

Agreed to explore and apply for numerous grant opportunities