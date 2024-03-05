Tornado warning issued for western Bureau County

A tornado warning was issued for eastern Bureau County, including Kewanee, Galva and Neponset to 9:15 p.m. Monday. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bureau County to 9:45 p.m., including Princeton, DePue and Tiskilwa. The storm has the potential for 60 mph winds and pea sized hail. A tornado also is possible to develop from the storm, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Princeton IL, De Pue IL and Tiskilwa IL until 9:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/dFtmqmzvj2 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 5, 2024

8:45 p.m. Tornado warning for western Bureau County

A tornado warning was issued for western Bureau County, including Kewanee, Galva and Neponset to 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Radar indicated the tornado. The storm also may have pea-sized hail.

The National Weather Service Quad Cities observed strengthening rotation within the storm cluster approaching Kewanee and headed into southwest Bureau Count. If ahead of this storm, take cover officials warn.