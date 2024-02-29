Utica, Buda libraries to host vegetable gardening in raised beds, containers

Learn how to use above-ground growing systems for the safe and fruitful production of favorite backyard vegetables. The Master Gardener program at the University of Illinois Extension for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties will present methods to increase production by maximizing your space, recommending soil and fertilizer practices, and use of available construction materials. (AgriNews photo/Jeannine Otto)

Don’t have usable space in the ground to grow your vegetables?

With spring around the corner and rising grocery costs, new and experienced gardeners alike are planning what foods can be grown at home. Learn how to use above-ground growing systems for the safe and fruitful production of favorite backyard vegetables.

The Master Gardener program at the University of Illinois Extension for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will present methods to increase production by maximizing space, recommending soil and fertilizer practices, and using available construction materials.

“Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers” will offer growing solutions for every space. Register for this free program, which will be presented on the following dates:

2 p.m. Saturday, March 16: Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 Main St., Buda. Register at go.illinois.edu/vegetables.

5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., Utica. Register at go.illinois.edu/contveg.