BCR boys basketball standings, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Princeton
|6-2
|12-12
|Kewanee
|6-2
|19-7
|Newman
|5-3
|19-9
|Mendota
|3-5
|11-15
|Hall
|3-6
|11-13
|Bureau Valley
|2-7
|14-13
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Rockridge
|11-0
|20-5
|Riverdale
|7-3
|18-7
|Sherrard
|7-4
|18-6
|Morrison
|4-7
|8-16
|Orion
|3-6
|13-11
|Monmouth-Roseville
|2-7
|13-14
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-8
|3-18
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Seneca
|7-0
|20-8
|Marquette
|6-0
|19-7
|Woodland
|5-2
|16-10
|Midland
|5-3
|13-14
|Dwight
|2-5
|7-19
|Lowpoint-Washburn
|2-4
|16-11
|Roanoke-Benson
|2-6
|6-18
|St. Bede
|2-3
|8-18
|Henry-Senachwine
|2-5
|10-14
|Putnam County
|1-6
|6-22
|Little Ten
|All
|All
|Earlville
|8-0
|24-2
|Serena
|7-0
|25-2
|HBR
|6-1
|14-12
|Indian Creek
|6-2
|17-10
|Newark
|3-4
|9-16
|Somonauk
|3-5
|12-13
|IMSA
|2-4
|6-17
|LaMoille
|2-6
|7-18
|Hiawatha
|2-6
|6-19
|DePue
|1-6
|6-18
|Leland
|1-7
|8-16
|Other area teams
|All
|Fieldcrest (7-0 HOIC)
|24-1
|Dixon (7-1 Big Northern)
|22-5
|Annawan (6-1 Lincoln Trail)
|21-5
|Streator (9-1 IC-8)
|21-6
|Sterling (7-5 WB6)
|20-7
|LaSalle-Peru (5-2 I-8)
|18-7
|Rock Falls (5-3 BNC)
|17-10
|Stark County (7-1 Lincoln Trail)
|17-10
|Fulton (6-1 NUIC)
|16-9
|Rochelle (3-6 I-8)
|10-18
|Ottawa (4-5 I-8)
|11-12
|Wethersfield (5-3 Lincoln Trail)
|11-14
|Amboy (0-5 NUIC)
|4-22
|Geneseo (1-10 WB6)
|3-21