February 07, 2024
BCR boys basketball standings, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Bryce Helms shoots a shot over Hall's Wyatt West on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at Hall High School. The Storm improved to 14-13 overall, 2-7 in the Three Rivers East with a 59-48 win. (Scott Anderson)

Three Rivers EastConAll
Princeton6-212-12
Kewanee6-219-7
Newman5-319-9
Mendota3-511-15
Hall3-611-13
Bureau Valley2-714-13
Three Rivers WestConAll
Rockridge11-020-5
Riverdale7-318-7
Sherrard7-418-6
Morrison4-78-16
Orion3-613-11
Monmouth-Roseville2-713-14
Erie-Prophetstown1-83-18
Tri-CountyConAll
Seneca7-020-8
Marquette6-019-7
Woodland5-216-10
Midland5-313-14
Dwight2-57-19
Lowpoint-Washburn2-416-11
Roanoke-Benson2-66-18
St. Bede2-38-18
Henry-Senachwine2-510-14
Putnam County1-66-22
Little TenAllAll
Earlville8-024-2
Serena7-025-2
HBR6-114-12
Indian Creek6-217-10
Newark3-49-16
Somonauk3-512-13
IMSA2-46-17
LaMoille2-67-18
Hiawatha2-66-19
DePue1-66-18
Leland1-78-16
Other area teamsAll
Fieldcrest (7-0 HOIC)24-1
Dixon (7-1 Big Northern)22-5
Annawan (6-1 Lincoln Trail)21-5
Streator (9-1 IC-8)21-6
Sterling (7-5 WB6)20-7
LaSalle-Peru (5-2 I-8)18-7
Rock Falls (5-3 BNC)17-10
Stark County (7-1 Lincoln Trail)17-10
Fulton (6-1 NUIC)16-9
Rochelle (3-6 I-8)10-18
Ottawa (4-5 I-8)11-12
Wethersfield (5-3 Lincoln Trail)11-14
Amboy (0-5 NUIC)4-22
Geneseo (1-10 WB6)3-21
Putnam County's Orlando Harris works his way in the lane as Marquette's Orlando Harris defends during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County's Owen Saepharn shoots a jump shot over Marquette's Charlie Mullen during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)