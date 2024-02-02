Girls basketball: Subsectionals announced; St. Bede is No. 2 in 1A, Princeton No. 4 in 2A

Area girls basketball teams learned a piece of the postseason puzzle on Thursday.

The remaining pieces will come out today.

Princeton (17-7) drew the No. 4 seed of the Class 2A Oregon subsectional A and a likely assignment to the Alleman Regional with the top-seeded host Lady Pioneers (24-3), who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

Bureau Valley (13-11) drew the No. 6 seed and regional host Hall (12-14) the No. 7 in the same subsectional. The Storm could go either direction, but stand to head west to join Princeton at Alleman. No. 2 Riverdale and No. 3 Morrison should go to the Hall Regional.

In Class 1A, St. Bede (22-7) drew the No. 2 seed of the Gardner-South Wilmington subsectional B and will play opposite of No. 1 Serena (21-2) at either the Marquette or Earlville regionals.

In the same subsectional, Amboy gained the 2 seed and Putnam County came in at No. 5.

In Class 3A, Ottawa was No. 5, L-P No. 7 and Streator No. 9 in the LaSalle-Peru subsectional B with Washington at No. 1.

Regional assignments and pairings will come out Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.