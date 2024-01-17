Somonauk library to reschedule former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s appearance

Somonauk Library board members, including President Roberta Mickelson (left) heard from about 75 people Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, encouraging the library to revisit its cancellation of a children's book-reading by former national security advisor Michael Flynn. The board decided to reinstate the Jan. 26 event. (Mark Busch)

A Jan. 26 book reading by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn at the Somonauk Public Library will be rescheduled, officials said.

About 75 people showed up at Tuesday’s board meeting to voice their displeasure with the library’s previous decision to cancel the event featuring Flynn, who was former President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. Former President Donald Trump pardoned the retired general in November 2020. Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Somonauk Library board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Somonauk Library. The visit by General Michael Thomas Flynn was revisited. (Mark Busch)

Details of the Flynn event were uncertain leading up to Tuesday’s library board meeting.

Earlier this month, a social media post was published promoting the event, then immediately taken down. Shaw Local News Network inquired on Jan. 9 about the event, but was told only that it wasn’t happening.

“We are NOT hosting this,” Library Director Julie Harte told Shaw Local News Network in an email. “Please do not publish that we are having this event. Thank you so much for contacting me before doing so. We appreciate all you do to support our local libraries.”

Before anyone from the public commented on Tuesday, however, library officials said they decided to reschedule the Jan. 26 event.

Flynn had been scheduled to read from his children’s book “The Night the Snow Monster Attacked” at the library, but the event was cancelled hastily after library officials received some complaints, Board President Roberta Mickelson said.

Before Tuesday’s meeting adjourned, Mickelson told those in attendance the library would host Flynn on Jan. 26, gaining applause. Flynn was unable to be reached for comment.

Library officials said Flynn will be in the area and has at least one other speaking event scheduled at a church in Yorkville.

The initial cancellation brought dozens of residents to the library board meeting Tuesday asking why the event was called off, saying it infringed on their right to the public space.

Kiara Tyrrell, a library staff member, spoke Tuesday saying Harte was OK with setting up the event after hearing Flynn would be in the area for other speaking events. The library has “The Night the Snow Monster Attacked” available to checkout, along with others from the publisher Brave Books, which focuses on faith-based stories. Tyrrell said the event was called off for fear of protests at a children’s event.

Tyrrell said Harte and library staff pride themselves on being inclusive, having books of all different viewpoints available for checkout.

Commenters Tuesday, which included Maddie McElroy, district director for state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Newark; La Salle County Board member Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk; and La Salle County Republican Committee Chairman Larry Smith, said the board initially allowed politics to influence its decision to cancel and was not done democratically.

Robert and Katherine Anderson, of Earlville, attended the Somonauk Library board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Somonauk Public Library to show their support of getting the visit by former national security advisor Michael Thomas Flynn back on the schedule. The library board ultimately reinstated the event. (Mark Busch)

Matt Weismiller, of Sandwich, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the library, because he wanted to know how the board and its director were influenced in their decision making.

Joe McElroy said the library board trespassed on citizens’ rights to assemble.

Several commenters said they were pleased the board changed its mind in hosting the event, but they were concerned if Flynn would be able to reschedule on short notice. As part of the meeting, Harte read January’s schedule and included Flynn’s book-reading event. And as far as Mickelson is concerned, she said the board will do all it can to host the event.

“We’ll make it happen.”

Daily Chronicle editor Kelsey Rettke contributed to this report.