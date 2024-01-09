Huskers, Norsemen, Irish all record lopsided girls basketball victories : The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 53, Sandwich 23: At Serena on Monday, the host Huskers improved to 15-2 on the season with the dominating nonconference victory.

Makayla McNally and Jenna Setchell each scored 15 points for Serena, with McNally adding four steals and three assists. Gwyneth O’Connell added 11 points, with Paisley Twait finishing with eight points and four assists.

Newark 61, Earlville 21: At Newark, the host Norsemen (10-10 overall, 4-1 Little Ten) received 16 points from Kiara Wesseh and 14 from Tess Carlson in the conference triumph.

The Red Raiders saw Madyson Olson post 14 points and Addie Scherer seven rebounds in the defeat.

Wilmington 31, Streator 26: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs (1-20 overall, 0-7 Illinois Central Eight) almost won their second straight, trailing by four at the half.

Ava Gwaltney and Maiya Lansford put in seven points apiece for Streator, with Jade Williams and Mina James adding four points each.

Seneca 63, Henry-Senachwine 31: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (12-10 overall, 5-4 Tri-County) led 26-18 by halftime and pulled away from there.

Alyssa Zellers’ 18 points and Lainie Olson’s 17 led Seneca. Audry McNabb added nine points in the TCC win.

Alyssa Zellers

Girls bowling

Ottawa 3,023, Sycamore 2,541: At Detorre’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates were led to victory by high roller Lindy Dhuse’s 604 series (232 high game), Ana Zeglis’ 505, Dawn Hudkins’ 497 and Rylee Harsted’s 496.

Over the weekend, Ottawa’s girls placed eighth in Sycamore’s Matt Clark Invitational led by Dhuse’s 16th-place 1,029 six-game series.