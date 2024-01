Peru Catholic Grade School will host Adventure into the Great Outdoors with Camp PC’s Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 20. (Photo provided by Kathy Ragan)

Peru Catholic Grade School will host Adventure into the Great Outdoors with Camp PC’s Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 2003 Fifth St. Cost is $12 per person and teams are allowed six to 10 people per team. To RSVP, contact Amy at 815-252-6382.

There will be 10 rounds of trivia, a 50/50, silent auction and raffle items. Prizes will be give to the top three teams and the best dressed team in camping gear.