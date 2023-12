The DePue Spartans captured the BVEC tournament championship, defeating PCA 48-31 Thursday at Bradford. The Spartans improved to 20-1. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Diego Perez. Pedro Lopez. Nico Lopez. Enrique Lopez and Ricky Mata; (back row) Coach Makade Rios. Christian Rodriguez. Edward Rodriguez. Diego Alvarez-parra. Joel Mendez, Diego Madrigal. Javi Rosales. Fernando Sandoval. Jorge Trujillo. Christian Torres. Zach Yuvon, Ruben Avila and head coach Trae Blumhorst (back). (Photo provided)

BRADFORD - DePue capped its BVEC championship run, defeating Princeton Christian Academy 48-31 in Thursday’s finals at Bradford Grade School.

Nico Lopez had 25 points for DePue. Kiki Lopez Morales added 11 points and Diego Perez had seven.

Sheperd Bayer led PCA with 14 points while Julian Mucha added nine and Jake Harris five.

Ladd beat Neponset for third place. Braxton Smith led Ladd with 28 points and Ben Giachetto added 12. Easton Blake scored 11 points for Neponset.