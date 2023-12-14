IVCC extends tuition payment deadline to Jan. 3

The spring semester tuition payment deadline has been extended to Jan. 3, at Illinois Valley Community College, giving students nearly three additional weeks to make financial arrangements. (Scott Anderson)

“We are extending the payment deadline as a way to assist students with creating payment plans and paying for their classes,” said IVCC President Tracy Morris. “The students who set up their payment plans early will benefit from lower payments spread out over longer periods and those who need the extra time to arrange for payments will have that option as well. Our team is committed to assisting students as they plan for the spring semester.”

Spring 2024 payment is due no later than 7 p.m. Jan. 3. Questions can be directed to the Cashier Department at 815-224-0213 or the Financial Aid Department at 815-224-0438.