24 La Salle-Peru High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Twenty-four La Salle-Peru High School students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the 2023-2024 school year.

The full list of Illinois State Scholars from L-P is Alex Anderson, Isabelle Andrews, Faith Arkins, Ayden Barajas, Olivia Barton, Nicholas Butler, Addison Duttlinger, Hailey Dzik, Tanner Egbert, Nathanial Hansen, Bridget Hoskins, Emily Kmetz, Will McLaughlin, Grace Miller, Gabrielle Mosley, Neil Olivero, Natalie Perra, Eleanor Radtke, Ella Raef, Vance Redlich, Kevin Rynke, Danica Scoma, Katherine Sowers and Caitlin Traub.

The State Scholar Program publicly and personally identifies graduating high school seniors who possess academic potential. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. The combination of students’ college entrance examination scores and record high school achievement indicate an especially high potential for success in college. To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record, according to the program.