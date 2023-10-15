La Salle County YANA! to host state Rep. Jed Davis, senate candidate Chris Bishop

The October YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will feature state Rep. Jed Davis (R-Newark) and State Senate candidate Chris Bishop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

Candidate petition circulation season is underway. If you are a candidate in or around La Salle County, bring your petitions to circulate at the meeting.

The group will have a 50/50 raffle, talk about current events and enjoy drinks, food and friendship, according to organizers.

Anyone from any political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.