Join Jamie Taylor, an experienced licensed clinical therapist with more than 17 years of experience, to discuss the impact of stress from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Attendees will learn to understand the impact of stress, how to recognize it in yourself and an action plan to take you from Surviving to Thriving.

For more information contact Marti Pack at mpack@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229.