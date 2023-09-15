Poco a Poco music festival recognizes past, new board members

Poco a Poco, a music education nonprofit based in Streator, conducted its annual retreat at Tombaugh farm to thank outgoing board members and welcome new ones.

The organization recognized its past board members Jean Drendel, Terri McTaggart, Kevin Mangan, Gavin Finefield, Katie Swanson and Cara Luckey Reynolds for their service to the organization since its inception in 2017. They join a growing team of alums, community volunteers and faculty members who have helped shape the 501c(3) into a thriving and well-run organization.

New members elected this fall believe in and exemplify Poco a Poco’s mission to cultivate a more vibrant community through musical initiatives designed to educate and entertain, the organization said in a news release. Board members all share a love and respect for music, represent several communities, as well as backgrounds and work experiences, bringing an important range of skill sets to the nine-member board. Board members have hailed from Streator, Channahon, Decatur, Marseilles, Normal, Ottawa and Pontiac.

The new class includes Ellen Yedinak, a music education graduate from Illinois Wesleyan University, who teaches kindergarten through eighth grade music and choir at St. Mary’s school in Pontiac; Marty Payne, board treasurer, who graduated from the University of Illinois in computer engineering, with a secondary focus on business and accounting, and who recently retired from a director position at State Farm; Barb Ehling, Streator native and educator, a Millikin University music graduate with masters degrees in both reading and administration; and Michele Piel, an experienced choral singer who has performed with numerous Chicago-based ensembles and who has a diverse background in education, both behind the scenes and in the classroom, ranging from kindergarten to college.

Other current board members include Kathy Tombaugh, president, musician and educator; Emily Schaumberg, vice president and Northlawn Junior High band and choir director; Rev. Jenny Suydam, secretary; Scot Wrighton, Decatur city manager; and Robert Mangialardi, founder of Prairie Fire Theatre, musician and IWU educator. Kate Tombaugh, a Streator native and professional mezzo-soprano, is the founder and executive director.

Poco a Poco recently completed its seventh annual Summer Music Fest in Streator this past June, hosting eight events in eight days across Streator. Their flagship program a weeklong

Young Artist program for eighth through 12th graders – has served more than 80 students from 30 schools.

New in 2023, Poco a Poco launched a junior high training program, as well as a Fun with Music! kindergarten through fourth grade program, in collaboration with the Streator Public Library. Free and public concerts round out the festival week, culminating with a community concert that features the multigenerational talents of Poco students, faculty, guest ensembles and volunteer musicians.

Poco a Poco’s programming in 2023 was made possible, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, Illinois Prairie Community Foundation (Mirza Arts & Culture Fund), Dieken Family Foundation, Streator Tourism and the Voices in Harmony Fund. Numerous private donors and local in-kind donations additionally bolster their efforts; volunteer help with housing and food are crucial elements in making the festival a continued success.

For more information, and a full listing of the organization’s 2023 supporters, visit www.pocoapoco.org/donors-supporters