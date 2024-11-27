IHSA Class 5A state preview: Nazareth vs. Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic defenders bring down the Morris runner in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Joliet Catholic will hope to use the defense that has been punishing in the postseason to capture the Class 5A state title. (Gary Middendorf)

Nazareth and Joliet Catholic have gotten to know each other so well over the past few seasons a future exchange of Christmas cards might be in order.

This is a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state championship game, won by Nazareth. And the two schools renewed the rivalry with a regular season game earlier this year, once again won by Nazareth.

And while those results would indicate Nazareth might have the upper hand in chapter number three of this recent rivalry, the previous two battles have been very competitive.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 5A title game, which will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday in Normal.

Nazareth (11-2)

Head coach: Tim Racki (238-80, 20 seasons at Nazareth, 7 seasons at Driscoll)

Last title-game appearance: 2023, defeated Joliet Catholic 38-20 in Class 5A title game

Path to state

• defeated Chicago Payton, 54-0

• defeated Woodstock North, 42-20

• defeated Rochelle, 42-8

• defeated St. Francis, 40-21

Offensive stalwart

Logan Malachuk, QB: Malachuk is a prolific passer and cleared the 3,000-yard passing barrier in the semifinals. He’s thrown 42 touchdown passes on the year against just six interceptions. Malachuk is also a fearless runner if the opportunity presents itself.

Defense stalwart

Gabe Kaminski, DE: Kaminski is a holy terror for teams that try to block him man for man as the Stanford commit has stacked up 100 plus tackles from his defensive end position and has recorded 15 tackles for loss.

The wildcard

Trenton Walker, WR: Walker is extremely difficult to try to rein in as he seems to find a crack in just about any defensive front. Once he gets into open space he’s also tough to track down.

Stat book

• Malachuk likes to spread the ball around particularly in the red zone as he’s got three receivers with nine touchdowns or more in Walker (15 scores), Jake Cestone (16) and James Penley (nine).

• Nazareth was held under 33 points just once this season, the first meeting with Joliet Catholic which was a 16-13 Roadrunner victory.

• The Roadrunners have scored 40 or more points in all of its playoff games.

The skinny

The road to the postseason and through the playoffs has been a smoother one for the Roadrunners than it was last season when they became the state’s first ever five loss team to win a state championship. This year’s group which is anchored by a number of players that feel like they’ve been varsity players at Nazareth forever made the road a lot easier on themselves. Nazareth cemented its playoff position in Week 7 with its six wins and has been absolutely dominating in the playoffs including avenging a regular season loss to St. Francis with a comfortable win in the semifinals.

Joliet Catholic (10-3)

Head coach: Jake Jaworski (69-24, eighth season)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2023, lost to Nazareth 38-20 in Class 5A title game

Path to state

• defeated Jacksonville, 58-6

• defeated Sacred Heart Griffin, 49-0

• defeated Peoria, 43-8

• defeated Morris, 42-6

Offensive stalwart

Larry Stringham, RB: Joliet Catholic’s running game has been an absolute powerhouse this season, particularly in the postseason. Stringham racked up nearly 200 yards rushing in the semifinal win over Morris and he usually leads the way in a three or four headed JCA rushing attack.

Defense stalwart

Ian Campbell, DL: Campbell’s evolution has been noticeable over the course of the season and when the Hilltoppers get a big defensive play Campbell almost always seems to be a part of it.

The wildcard

Nate Magrini, RB: Magrini could also be classified as the Hilltoppers offensive stalwart and he’s got almost exactly as many rushing yards and touchdowns as Stringham. But when both runners are working in tandem and succeeding the Hilltoppers are almost impossible to stop.

Stat book

• Joliet Catholic’s powerful running game is closing in on 4,000 yards rushing on the season with both Stringham and Magrini well past the 1,000-yard marker.

• Joliet Catholic’s defense has been spectacular in the playoffs allowing just 20 points in the playoffs through four games.

• Joliet Catholic’s three losses came to two opponents that are playing in state final games and the other came to a team that went undefeated in the regular season.

The skinny

Joliet Catholic survived a gauntlet of a schedule that featured five playoff teams including two state finalists then cranked things up significantly in its postseason run through Class 5A. The Hilltoppers have been particularly stout on defense since the calendar turned to the playoffs as opponents aren’t only not scoring points against them they are barely gaining any yards either. The Hilltoppers also seemed to have merged that intensity on defense with a powerful running game that has the benefit of using multiple running backs behind a massive and experienced offensive line.

FND pick

Nazareth 36, Joliet Catholic 28