Nazareth survives IHSA 5A title rematch with 16-13 win over Joliet Catholic

Nazareth's Trenton Walker (8) runs after making a catch during Friday's game against Joliet Catholic on Friday in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

LA GRANGE PARK — Logan Malachuk and Nazareth had a feeling Friday’s rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship with Joliet Catholic was going to be another dogfight.

They were right.

The Roadrunners needed all three phases to win Friday’s rematch. Nazareth’s’ offense stormed a late comeback while the defense stopped a couple of late pushes from the Hilltoppers to help Nazareth survive 16-13.

[ Photos: Joliet Catholic at Nazareth in Week 5 football ]

“It’s a great team win,” Malachuk, the Roadrunners’ senior quarterback, said. “Our defense stepped up big, special teams played well and the offense needed to get it done when we needed to.”

The momentum switched for Nazareth (4-1) in the fourth quarter after the defense forced Joliet Catholic to punt with just under seven minutes left in the game. On the second play of their drive, the Roadrunners made a switch so that Joliet Catholic would focus its defenders senior James Penley while Malachuk faked it to the running back.

The play resulted in a wide-open junior Trenton Walker, who caught the pass and took it 75 yards to give Nazareth a 16-13 lead with 7:00 left in the game.

“It just set up a perfectly executed play,” Malachuk said.

TOUCHDOWN: @LoganFranchise finds a wide open Trenton Walker for 75 yards to give the Roadrunners a 16-13 lead with 7:00 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/PTMhrVkco9 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) September 28, 2024

Nazareth turned away Joliet Catholic’s offense on its next possession and stopped a late push when Hilltoppers junior Michael Brown forced a fumble and gave Joliet Catholic the call at the Hilltopper 23-yard line with 1:29 left in the game. Joliet Catholic picked up a first down but then threw four incompletions to end the threat.

“That’s what they’ve been doing all year,” Malachuk said of the defense. “Our defense has always been amazing. I see this every day in practice, I see it every single game week. It’s nothing new to me. They just go out and ball and bail us out when we need it.”

Malachuk’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Walker was the second time the two connected for a touchdown. The duo scored first with 1:41 left in the second quarter when Walker caught a 35-yard pass to make it 9-6 Nazareth lead.

Malachuk completed eight of his 13 passes for 155 yards, which Walker caught all of on seven catches. Calhoun had 52 rushing yards while junior Lesroy Tittle added 47.

Walker and Malachuk spent the offseason building their connection for nights like Friday. They were happy to show that off in big moments.

“I knew we needed a play made and I told Logan I got him,” Walker said. “He gave me the ball and I did what I did.”

Joliet Catholic's Nate Magrini (28) runs the ball during Friday's game against Nazareth on Friday in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Joliet Catholic (3-2) took a 13-9 lead with 1:37 left in the third quarter when senior Lawrence Stringham ran in for a 1-yard touchdown. He finished with 61 rushing yards, senior Nate Magrini added 87 on the ground while junior quarterback Lucas Simulick completed seven of his 16 passes for 80 yards.

“It’s a great team win. Our defense stepped up big, special teams played well and the offense needed to get it done when we needed to.” — Logan Malachuk, Nazareth senior quarterback

While 20 mph winds made it tough to pass for half the game or each team going north, Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski thought some penalties, including a holding call that took away a touchdown, proved to be too much to overcome after a strong defensive showing.

“I think we put ourselves in position to win that football game,” Jaworski said. “At some point offensively we just have to take it to the next step. We had to settle for a couple field goals, had a couple other red zone shots, we couldn’t put the ball in the end zone.”

The Hilltoppers will return to CCL/ESCC Orange play against Niles Notre Dame on Friday while the Roadrunners return to Green play at St. Rita.

A year after needing to win out to make the playoffs, the Roadrunners appreciated a tight regular season win like Friday’s. But they know there’s still work left to be done after seeing the highs and lows last year.

“It makes us stay humble,” Walker said. “It makes sure we go week-by-week, get those wins.”