High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove South 38, Addison Trail 14: Kayden Smith ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns in two-plus quarters of action and Keon Maggitt caught two TD passes from Dominic West as Downers Grove South beat Addison Trail 38-14 to wrap up the West Suburban Gold title.
[ Photos: Downers Grove South vs. Addison Trail ]
St. Francis 39, Nazareth 36: St. Francis quarterback Brady Palmer returned after taking a late hit well out of bounds, throwing four touchdown passes with the game-winner to Zach Johnson as the Spartans beat Nazareth 39-36.
Downers Grove North 42, Hinsdale Central 28: Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu made his presence felt in his return, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns as Downers Grove North turned away a tough challenge from Hinsdale Central for a 42-28 win.
Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 7: Lake Park was out for revenge Friday against Wheaton North, and the Lancers got it with a 20-7 victory.
Fenwick 36, Carmel 12
Glenbard East 42, Riverside-Brookfield 19
Hinsdale South 62, Morton 35
Lyons 50, Proviso East 6
Montini 28, St. Laurence 3
St. Rita 42, IC Catholic Prep 20
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, St. Charles East 0
Willowbrook 44, Leyden 6
York 62, Proviso West 0