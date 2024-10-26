High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove South's Aidan Kanazawa hands the ball off to Joseph Vleyra on Friday, Oct.25,2024 in Addison. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Downers Grove South 38, Addison Trail 14: Kayden Smith ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns in two-plus quarters of action and Keon Maggitt caught two TD passes from Dominic West as Downers Grove South beat Addison Trail 38-14 to wrap up the West Suburban Gold title.

St. Francis 39, Nazareth 36: St. Francis quarterback Brady Palmer returned after taking a late hit well out of bounds, throwing four touchdown passes with the game-winner to Zach Johnson as the Spartans beat Nazareth 39-36.

Downers Grove North 42, Hinsdale Central 28: Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu made his presence felt in his return, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns as Downers Grove North turned away a tough challenge from Hinsdale Central for a 42-28 win.

Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 7: Lake Park was out for revenge Friday against Wheaton North, and the Lancers got it with a 20-7 victory.

Fenwick 36, Carmel 12

Glenbard East 42, Riverside-Brookfield 19

Hinsdale South 62, Morton 35

Lyons 50, Proviso East 6

Montini 28, St. Laurence 3

St. Rita 42, IC Catholic Prep 20

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, St. Charles East 0

Willowbrook 44, Leyden 6

York 62, Proviso West 0