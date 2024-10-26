Minnesota commit Owen Lansu makes presence felt in return, helps Downers North turn away Hinsdale Central

HINSDALE – More than the Old Oaken Bucket was on the line on Friday night at Dickinson Field in Hinsdale as Hinsdale Central hosted Downers Grove North in a key West Suburban Silver contest.

The Red Devils needed a victory to clinch playoff eligibility. While the hosts put up a strong fight, the visiting Trojans regained the services of junior quarterback Owen Lansu - one of the area’s top players. The Minnesota commit made his presence felt and led DGN to a 42-28 victory.

“The tradition we want to set is that the Bucket stays in Downers Grove,” said Lansu, who completed 17-of-23 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. “Tonight was a little bit tougher than we expected to be honest, but we persevered.”

It took three plays for DGN (8-1, 5-1 in WSC Silver) to hit paydirt as Lansu connected with Tavarez Edwards (three receptions, 157 yards) for a 38-yard touchdown just over 90 seconds in.

“It feels great to be back,” Lansu said. “I hated not being able to play, but the guys stepped up while I was out. We’re getting healthier and feel ready for the playoffs.”

Undaunted, Hinsdale Central (4-5) immediately responded on its first scrimmage play as Riley Contreras (15-of-28, 268 yards, two TD, INT) hit Dominic Tressiar (five receptions, 98 yards) for a 75-yard touchdown. On their next possession, the Red Devils took the lead when Contreras found Finn Cain for a 30-yard strike.

But DGN countered on the ensuing drive as Jake Gregorio bulled his way in from three yards out to even things at 14-14. The Trojans regained the lead on Lansu’s QB sneak from a yard out with 5:07 left in the half.

However, HC refused to yield, and Patrick Connors’s 31-yard run set up his 1-yard score just before halftime that tied the game again at 21-21.

“It was wild, score after score,” DGN coach Joe Horeni said. “I’ll tell you, (Hinsdale) is the best 4-5 team in the state of Illinois.”

The game’s turning point occurred at the start of the second half. HC went three-and-out on offense, and DGN used just three plays to make the Red Devils pay as Alex Fiermuga (10 rushes, 95 yards) broke loose for a 31-yard score with 9:27 left in the third quarter, giving the Trojans the lead for good.

“It’s a game of momentum,” Hinsdale Central coach Brian Griffin said. “Throughout the year, we’ve had one or two moments in games where the momentum switched, and it’s been tough for us to come back.”

Then early in the fourth quarter, Lansu hit Edwards for an 84-yard touchdown that seemed to take the air out of HC.

“Tavarez just started playing receiver a couple of weeks ago,” Horeni said. “He’s a phenomenal kid and we’ve been working hard to get him involved on both sides of the ball.”

But the Red Devils didn’t quit and pulled back within a touchdown on Contreras’s four-yard keeper with 6:08 left.

However, Lansu landed the knockout blow with two clutch completions: 45 yards to Tavarez Edwards on 3rd and 4 from the DGN 36, then 11 yards to Joe Edwards on 4th and 2 from the HC 11 - the latter making the score 42-28 with 2:38 left.

“There were a lot of third downs where they executed and we didn’t,” Griffin said.

Any flickering HC hopes were doused on the ensuing drive when the Trojans’ Caden Chiarelli intercepted Contreras at the DGN 46 with 1:33 remaining.

“I’m proud of my kids for fighting through adversity that we haven’t seen a ton of,” Horeni said.

Griffin was also proud of his Red Devils for their effort.

“(DGN) is a really good football team,.and I hope they go far,” he said. “We challenged our kids to give everything, and I think they did. I don’t think anyone would’ve thought it’d be tied at halftime, I couldn’t be more prouder.”

Oliver Thulin had eight catches for 108 yards for DGN.

While the loss likely ended HC’s season, DGN, last year’s Class 7A runner-up, prepares for another playoff run. And Lansu believes the Trojans are up for the challenge.

“We feel confident we’ve got a shot against anyone we play,” he said. “We’ve got to focus on staying healthy and executing on every play. We know how much this means, and the learning experiences from last year will hopefully help this year.”