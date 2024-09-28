September 28, 2024
High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth's Garrett Reese (2) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Joliet Catholic and Nazareth academies on Friday, Sep. 27, 2024 in La Grange Park.

Nazareth's Garrett Reese (2) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Joliet Catholic and Nazareth on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Nazareth 16, Joliet Catholic 13: Nazareth made plays on both sides of the ball late to beat Joliet Catholic 16-13 on Friday at La Grange Park in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state title game.

York 21, Hinsdale Central 13: Jimmy Conners ran for three touchdowns and had a key interception late in the game for the Dukes in a 21-13 win.

Providence 27, St. Francis 25: Facing a four-point deficit with 38 seconds to play, Providence quarterback AJ Rayford led his offense the length of the field and connected with Jayden Mikulski on a 30-yard game-winning score on the final play for a stunning 27-25 win at St. Francis.

Marist 34, IC Catholic Prep 26: John McAuliffe scored five touchdowns, four in the second quarter, as Marist held off IC Catholic Prep 34-26 to make former York coach Mike Fitzgerald a winner in his return to Elmhurst. ICCP quarterback Will Bryk threw for 304 yards in leading the Knights’ rally.

Montini 55, Marmion 19: Israel Abrams threw for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and the Broncos scored on the game’s first possession and never looked back in the 55-19 win.

St. Charles North 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 32: St. Charles North scored twice in a 37-second span to pull out a 37-32 come-from-behind win over Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday.

Batavia 41, Wheaton North 0: Batavia’s rushing unit put up 259 yards on the ground, while their defense limited Wheaton North to just 31 yards of offense in a 41-0 victory.

Fenton 21, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Mount Carmel 48, Benet 13

Downers North 28, Oak Park-River Forest 7

Downers Grove South 49, Morton 0

Keon Maggit had a 95-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game, Kayden Smith ran for 74 yards and three TDs and Ryker Dudley had four tackles for loss, a sack and fumble recovery for Downers Grove South.

Glenbard South 58, Elmwood Park 7

Lemont 28, Thornton Fractional North 13

Lyons 59, Proviso West 0

Wheaton Academy 56, St. Edward (IL) 0

Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 7