High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Nazareth 16, Joliet Catholic 13: Nazareth made plays on both sides of the ball late to beat Joliet Catholic 16-13 on Friday at La Grange Park in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state title game.
[ Photos: Nazareth vs. Joliet Catholic ]
York 21, Hinsdale Central 13: Jimmy Conners ran for three touchdowns and had a key interception late in the game for the Dukes in a 21-13 win.
Providence 27, St. Francis 25: Facing a four-point deficit with 38 seconds to play, Providence quarterback AJ Rayford led his offense the length of the field and connected with Jayden Mikulski on a 30-yard game-winning score on the final play for a stunning 27-25 win at St. Francis.
Marist 34, IC Catholic Prep 26: John McAuliffe scored five touchdowns, four in the second quarter, as Marist held off IC Catholic Prep 34-26 to make former York coach Mike Fitzgerald a winner in his return to Elmhurst. ICCP quarterback Will Bryk threw for 304 yards in leading the Knights’ rally.
Montini 55, Marmion 19: Israel Abrams threw for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and the Broncos scored on the game’s first possession and never looked back in the 55-19 win.
St. Charles North 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 32: St. Charles North scored twice in a 37-second span to pull out a 37-32 come-from-behind win over Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday.
Batavia 41, Wheaton North 0: Batavia’s rushing unit put up 259 yards on the ground, while their defense limited Wheaton North to just 31 yards of offense in a 41-0 victory.
[ Photos: Batavia vs. Wheaton North ]
Fenton 21, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Mount Carmel 48, Benet 13
Downers North 28, Oak Park-River Forest 7
Downers Grove South 49, Morton 0
Keon Maggit had a 95-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game, Kayden Smith ran for 74 yards and three TDs and Ryker Dudley had four tackles for loss, a sack and fumble recovery for Downers Grove South.
Glenbard South 58, Elmwood Park 7
Lemont 28, Thornton Fractional North 13
Lyons 59, Proviso West 0
Wheaton Academy 56, St. Edward (IL) 0
Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 7