High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley 27, Crystal Lake South 19: Quarterback Sam Deligio led Huntley to an emotional win over the Gators as the Red Raiders captured a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship.

McHenry 28, Burlington Central 13: McHenry quarterback Dom Caruso overcame a leg injury to lift the Warriors to an FVC win, dashing the Rockets’ playoff hopes.

Prairie Ridge 56, Crystal Lake Central 49: Points weren’t hard to come by between the Wolves and Tigers. Prairie Ridge QB Tyler Vasey ran for 389 yards and Nathan Greetham scored three touchdowns as Prairie Ridge earned a share of the FVC title.

Marengo 32, Plano 7: The Indians had a big defensive performance, holding the Reapers to minus-31 yards rushing as they secured their fifth win to become playoff eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20: The Rockets completed their undefeated regular season while also winning the Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference Blue Division championship.

Jacobs 37, Dundee-Crown 7: Jacobs earned a share of the FVC championship with a big win against the Chargers. Antonio Brown had 222 yards on 16 carries along with touchdown runs of 27, 48 and 7 yards.

Ottawa 34, Woodstock 9: The Blue Streaks couldn’t play spoiler as the Pirates, behind a strong running game of Ryder Miller and Dillan Quatrano, picked up their fifth win to become playoff eligible.

Johnsburg 48, Harvard 12: The Skyhawks took care of business against the Hornets, winning for the fourth time in their past five games to become playoff eligible.

Hampshire 24, Cary-Grove 10: The Whip-Purs scored 17 second-half points to beat the Trojans and a avoid a winless season.

Chicago Hope 61, Woodstock North 40: Thunder FB Kaden Combs carried for 114 yards and a touchdown in North’s season-ending to the Eagles.

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28: The Giants fell to the Hawks in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association finale. Wyatt Armbrust ran for two touchdowns and threw one more.