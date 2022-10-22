October 22, 2022
High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

By Alex Kantecki
Huntley’s Connor Ardell lunges for all the yardage he can get against Crystal Lake South in varsity football action at Huntley Friday evening.

Huntley 27, Crystal Lake South 19: Quarterback Sam Deligio led Huntley to an emotional win over the Gators as the Red Raiders captured a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship.

McHenry 28, Burlington Central 13: McHenry quarterback Dom Caruso overcame a leg injury to lift the Warriors to an FVC win, dashing the Rockets’ playoff hopes.

Prairie Ridge 56, Crystal Lake Central 49: Points weren’t hard to come by between the Wolves and Tigers. Prairie Ridge QB Tyler Vasey ran for 389 yards and Nathan Greetham scored three touchdowns as Prairie Ridge earned a share of the FVC title.

Marengo 32, Plano 7: The Indians had a big defensive performance, holding the Reapers to minus-31 yards rushing as they secured their fifth win to become playoff eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20: The Rockets completed their undefeated regular season while also winning the Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference Blue Division championship.

Jacobs 37, Dundee-Crown 7: Jacobs earned a share of the FVC championship with a big win against the Chargers. Antonio Brown had 222 yards on 16 carries along with touchdown runs of 27, 48 and 7 yards.

Ottawa 34, Woodstock 9: The Blue Streaks couldn’t play spoiler as the Pirates, behind a strong running game of Ryder Miller and Dillan Quatrano, picked up their fifth win to become playoff eligible.

Johnsburg 48, Harvard 12: The Skyhawks took care of business against the Hornets, winning for the fourth time in their past five games to become playoff eligible.

Hampshire 24, Cary-Grove 10: The Whip-Purs scored 17 second-half points to beat the Trojans and a avoid a winless season.

Chicago Hope 61, Woodstock North 40: Thunder FB Kaden Combs carried for 114 yards and a touchdown in North’s season-ending to the Eagles.

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28: The Giants fell to the Hawks in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association finale. Wyatt Armbrust ran for two touchdowns and threw one more.