Jacobs shares FVC title after beating Dundee-Crown, 37-7

ALGONQUIN – A stifling and opportunistic defense along with a well-rounded offense. Those ingredients produced a 37-7 win for Jacobs against District 300 rival Dundee-Crown in Fox Valley Conference action in Algonquin Friday.

With the win, the Golden Eagles finish the regular season with an 8-1 and a share of the conference championship with Prairie Ridge and Huntley.

Prairie Ridge defeated Crystal Lake Central 56-49 and Huntley outlasted Crystal Lake South 27-19.

It is the first conference title for Jacobs since 2011. The Golden Eagles will host a Class 7A playoff game next weekend.

“A lot of hard work by these kids really paid off,” said Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman. “I am very proud of them. On offense, we were well-rounded with the run and pass. The defense was awesome. D-C has a good offense and we shut them down.”

Jacobs, which ran for 362 yards, was paced by Antonio Brown with 222 yards on 16 carries along with touchdown runs of 27, 48 and 7 yards.

Joey Scrivani, who missed last week’s game against Hampshire with a hip injury, gained 108 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown run of 8 yards.

“The hip feels fine and it was good to play tonight,” Scrivani said. “My line was great and the passing game was on. The defense was awesome. This was a perfect way to end the regular season. We are confident going into the playoffs.”

Other offensive output came from Connor Zacharias who kicked a 38-yard field goal and freshman Caden DuMelle, who scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Max Benner completed 8-of-13 passes for 102 yards. Grant Stec caught four passes for 54 yards while Nick True snared three passes for 43 yards.

The Golden Eagles defense held the Chargers (2-7, 2-7) to 28 yards rushing and 5 first downs. D-C junior quarterback Zach Randl completed 9-of-17 passes for 87 yards and was sacked twice.

Stec and PJ Barnes had sacks for the winners while Drake Doubek recovered a fumble for the Eagles.