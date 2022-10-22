Northwest Herald area football roundup for Week 9

Woodstock North fullback Kaden Combs carried for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Thunder’s 61-40 loss to Chicago Hope Academy in a nonconference game on Friday.

The 40 points was the Thunder’s largest output of the season. North (1-8) led 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (8-1) scored 22 in the final 12 minutes.

Thunder quarterback Jay Zinnen rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carreno had 59 yards and a rushing touchdown, along wih a 15-yard touchdown reception.

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28: At Hebron, the Giants (3-6) fell to the Hawks (6-3) in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association finale.

A-H was playing without quarterback Ben Vole, its leading rusher, who suffered a calf injury in Week 8. Sophomore Wyatt Armbrust ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to Parker Elswick.

Armbrust ran for 81 yards and Nik Rapa rushed for 74 and a touchdown.

Jake Nielsen had two catches for the Giants. Armbrust led the defense with 11 tackles. Sophomore Logan Crowell had seven tackles and a pass break-up.

Hampshire 24, Cary-Grove 10: At Cary, the Whip-Purs (1-8, 1-8) scored 17 points in the second half to beat the Trojans (3-6, 3-6) and avoid a winless season.

The score was tied at 7-7 at halftime. Hampshire scored a touchdown in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth.

C-G, which won the Class 6A state championship last year, finished with five consecutive defeats during which it was decimated with injuries.

Marian Central 47, DePaul 20: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes blew past Chicago DePaul to finish the regular season on a high note.

The victory snaps a four-game skid and finishes Marian Central’s season with a 3-6 overall record.