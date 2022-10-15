Recapping Week 8 football games around Kane County

Wheaton North 20-13 over Geneva
Max Howser found Matt Kuczaj for a late 64-yard touchdown pass, and Wheaton North overcame a fourth-quarter pick six to beat Geneva 20-13 to give Falcons’ head coach Joe Wardynski his 100th career win.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/15/matt-kuczak-wheaton-north-stun-geneva-with-late-64-yard-td-give-head-coach-100th-career-win/
St. Charles North 14-7 over Glenbard North
Jaden Harmon stopped a potential scoring threat with an interception in the end zone, and St. Charles North rode a stout defense, the hard running of Drew Surges and Ethan Plumb’s 65-yard TD pass to Zachary Priami past Glenbard North 14-7 to the North Stars’ seventh straight win.
Bob Narang’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/15/jaden-harmon-st-charles-north-pick-off-seventh-straight-win-edge-glenbard-north/
Batavia 41-14 over St. Charles East
Tyler Jansey scored two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter, and Batavia broke open a one-score game at halftime to beat St. Charles East 41-14 to clinch the Bulldogs’ 13th straight playoff appearance.
Jerry Birchfield’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/15/batavia-breaks-open-game-at-st-charles-east-in-second-half-clinches-13th-straight-playoff-bid/
Burlington Central 10-7 over Cary-Grove
Griffin Kohlhoff’s 18-yard field goal sent Burlington Central to a 10-7 win over Cary-Grove on Friday in overtime. The victory sets up a win-and-in scenario for the Rockets in Week 9. C-G, meanwhile, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2003.
Sam Natrop’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/15/burlington-central-tops-cary-grove-in-ot-keeps-postseason-hopes-alive-on-griffin-kohlhoffs-field-goal/
St. Francis 35-14 over Riverside-Brookfield
St. Francis scored on its first two possessions Friday, and Joey Ayala and the Spartans’ defense swarmed to stop an inspired Riverside-Brookfield effort as St. Francis secured the Metro Suburban Red title with a 35-14 win.
Bill Stone’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/15/joey-ayala-swarming-d-help-st-francis-pull-away-from-riverside-brookfield-clinch-metro-suburban-red-title/
Marmion 27-0 over Leo
Kaneland 45-6 over Woodstock North