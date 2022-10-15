Joey Ayala, swarming ‘D’ help St. Francis pull away from Riverside-Brookfield, clinch Metro Suburban Red title

RIVERSIDE – While the undefeated St. Francis football team has a prolific offense, its defense also has a nose for the football.

“Everyone on defense, we work together,” senior defensive end Joey Ayala said. “We make our checks correctly. Everyone’s going to ball. We swarm. Flies on poop.”

After the Spartans scored on their first two possessions Friday, it was the defense that swarmed to stop inspired host Riverside-Brookfield before the Spartans pulled away 35-14 in the showdown of the Metro Suburban Conference Red leaders.

For the seventh straight week, St. Francis (8-0, 4-0 in MSC Red) scored at least 35 points while allowing no more than two opponent scores.

This victory secured the MSC Red championship in the Spartans’ final year as part of the conference. They hope to beat rival IC Catholic Prep for the fourth straight year to secure an undefeated regular season.

“It’s always nice to win the conference. These guys work their tails off,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “Hats off to R-B. They played really hard tonight. But it’s always nice leaving the Metro for the last time and winning the conference, going out as champions.”

Only leading 14-7, St. Francis opened the second half on R-B (5-3, 4-1) just like the first. The Spartans scored on their first two possessions to open a 28-7 advantage.

Brady Piper scored on a 2-yard run after a 21-yard gain on the previous play and quarterback Alessio Milvojevic found Dash Dorsey for a 4-yard TD pass. Milvojevic found Dorsey for a 28-yard TD pass with 5:26 left for the game’s final score -- their third TD connection on the night.

“Every time we come out of the game slow in the first half,” said Milvojevic, who passed for 183 yards. “We have to start how we start in the second half every game. We’ve just got to change.”

One problem Friday was 12 penalties for 100 yards in accepted penalties, mostly for holding or encroachment. .

“With the weather change, I thought we ran the ball well coming out. We got hurt with a lot of big penalties in the first half,” McMillen said. “It seemed like every time we had a big play, we had a penalty. We’ve got to clean stuff up. We’ve got to be more disciplined.”

Milvojevic scored the Spartans’ first TD on a 1-yard run and then hit Dorsey on a 50-yard bomb.

R-B answered as quarterback Diego Gutierrez executed a play-action pass beautifully and found Luke Kumiskis wide open over the middle, turning their 10-yard strike into a 74-yard TD play.

Less than five minutes before halftime, the Bulldogs threatened to tie the game but the Spartans stuffed them on four-and-1 at the 4. St. Francis ran out the remaining 4:11, missing a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Earlier in the first quarter, Gutierrez scrambled 53 yards to the St. Francis 14. The Bulldogs reached the 12 and then missed a 30-yard field goal.

“We’ve been working on it all week, practicing hard, just never giving up,” Ayala said. “On the field, we hit it and we make it work.”