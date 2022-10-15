Matt Kuczaj, Wheaton North stun Geneva with late 64-yard TD, give head coach 100th career win

GENEVA – Shouts of “Hollywood Kuc” echoed in the background while Matt Kuczaj soaked in his postgame moment.

Kuczaj, Wheaton North’s junior wideout/defensive back, earned that label after his two-way performance to stun Geneva 20-13 on Friday.

Wheaton North, who led 12-6 with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, suddenly needed a huge spark. Geneva senior linebacker Jackson Reyes had just jumped a route and intercepted Max Howser for a stunning 36-yard return for a touchdown to give Geneva the 13-12 lead.

Howser and Kuczaj, however, had an answer.

On the Falcon’s own-36 yard line, Howser found Kuczaj for a 64-yard yard touchdown five plays into their ensuing drive. The two point conversion was successful on Howser’s toss to Karsten Libby for the 20-13 advantage with 5:06 remaining.

Wheaton North’s Matt Kuczaj (16) drops back in coverage during a football game against Geneva at Geneva High School on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

“I saw the defensive back. He was outside leverage and he’s was playing kind of off [coverage]…I was the single receiver on that side, so I knew it was one on one and I knew it was [going] to me…It was an out and up. I showed [Howser] my eyes and went up the field and I got it,” Kuczaj said.

Kuczaj had one more impact play to make to ensure Falcons (7-1, 5-1) coach Joe Wardynski could earn his 100th career coaching victory.

Geneva (5-3, 3-3) promptly marched down the field, highlighted by Talyn Taylor’s 35-yard gain to push into Falcons territory. After a Stempowski rush and a flag for a late defensive hit, the Vikings set up shop at the 9 yard-line.

After a small Stempowski gain and two incompletions, the Vikings faced fourth and goal.

Stempowski was soon flushed from the pocket and ran right directing traffic. Anthony Pantano was briefly open in the far corner, but Kuczaj cut underneath and artfully tipped it away with his left hand for the turnover on downs.

“Last week, we didn’t do a very good job of sticking to routes when the quarterback gets out of the pocket,” Kuczaj said. “…There was a [Geneva] receiver coming down; he was right on the goal line [and] there was [another] over the top of me. I knew it was fourth down, so I didn’t want to risk getting a pick [because] maybe he could fight and get it. So, I just slapped it out of bounds.”

Wheaton North’s Tyler O'connor (10) carries the ball against Geneva during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

“He’s very capable [of big plays],” Wardynski said of Kuczaj said. “He’s playing [as] a good corner for us as well. We put him on top of [Taylor] all night long, so he was working hard on the defensive side. Then, when he had to come out and make a play offensively, he did so credit to our offensive staff. They put us in a good situation [on Kuczaj’s touchdown] on a vertical route.”

“And, the QB [Howser] who just turned one over, went another direction, came out and threw a great ball,” Wardynski continued. “I really give them credit for that.”

The Geneva defense masterfully forced a three and out to give the offense one more chance, but Tyler O’Connor intercepted Stempowski to ice the game.

Wheaton North led 6-3 at the half. O’Connor had a 1-yard touchdown with 6:20 remaining in the second quarter, but the extra point was no good. Geneva tacked on a field goal from JT Frieders before the end of the half.

Geneva’s Nate Stempowski (3) drops back in the pocket during a football game against Wheaton North at Geneva High School on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

O’Connor (100 rushing yards, two touchdowns) again found the end zone with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter on an electric 48-yard touchdown to make it 12-3 Falcons. The extra point was again no good.

Geneva’s ensuing possession ended in another Frieders field goal to make it 12-6 Falcons before the exciting finish.

Stempowski finished 7 for 19 for 104 passing yards and 60 rushing yards . Howser had 9 for 15 passing for 127 yards for the Falcons.

“[Reyes is] a senior making a play, on a night that recognizes our seniors” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “That was huge. The momentum was there for us and I wish we just could’ve closed it out and we had our opportunities and credit to Wheaton North. They made plays when they had to.”