High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Richmond-Burton 42, Johnsburg 14: Rockets fullback Steven Siegel ran for 249 yards and four scores and teammate Braxtin Nellessen added 139 yards as R-B routed the Skyhawks in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate Blue Division game to improve to 7-0.

Jacobs 41, Cary-Grove 7: The Golden Eagles had a strong bounce-back performance after a loss to Huntley and close win against Burlington Central, knocking off the Trojans in FVC action. Jacobs held C-G to 168 total yards, all on the ground.

Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 14: The Gators scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions and became playoff eligible with their FVC win against the Warriors. Nathan Van Witzenburg and Caden Casimino had a hand in three touchdowns each.

Prairie Ridge 35, Dundee-Crown 14: The Wolves responded to Dundee-Crown RB Henry Kennedy’s 76-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage by scoring the next five touchdowns in a FVC win. Tyler Vasey had 238 yards rushing and three scores for PR.

Huntley 35, Hampshire 0: The Red Raiders earned their first shutout of the season, leaving them with 111 points allowed through seven games. The victory keeps Huntley in a three-way tie atop the FVC with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge.

Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake Central 17: The Rockerts scored all of their points in the second half to rally for an FVC win over the Tigers. QB Ryder Bergemann hit Michael Person for a 21-yard touchdown and ran for an 11-yard score.

Kaneland 44, Marengo 3: The Indians were without quarterback Josh Holst, the team’s leading passer and rusher, because of injury in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 crossover loss to the Knights, who scored a 73-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15: The Class 5A second-ranked Spartans stifled the Thunder in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division contest.

Morris 61, Woodstock 0: Morris scored eight touchdowns in the first half on its way to a big win over the Blue Streaks. Morris forced three turnovers and limited Woodstock to 95 yards.

Plano 40, Harvard 14: The Reapers got three first-half touchdowns from running back Waleed Johnson to defeat the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

St. Rita 52, Marian Central 19: The Hurricanes fell to another of the state’s top-ranked teams in a nonconference loss to the Mustangs.