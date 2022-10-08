Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel rumbles to 4 TDs in 42-14 win over Johnsburg

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s ground game was like a runaway locomotive against Johnsburg on Friday night.

The unbeaten Rockets, who entered the contest tied with Sacred Heart-Griffin atop the Associated Press Class 4A rankings, racked up a whopping 509 yards on 55 carries.

They also scored five rushing touchdowns, en route to a dominant 42-14 Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division victory that improved their overall record to 7-0.

They’re also now a perfect 3-0 in their division.

“We had a few mental lapses during the game, but we’re proud of our boys,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. We’re 7-0. We’re right where we want to be.”

The Rockets were right where they needed to be, too, from the game’s opening kickoff.

That’s when R-B recovered a Johnsburg fumble at the Skyhawks’ 23-yard line. The Rockets needed just four plays and a 1 minute, 16 seconds to notch running back Steven Siegel’s first of four rushing touchdowns.

He ran the ball 23 times for 249 yards, and now has 23 rushing TDs in seven weeks.

“It’s not about individual performance, it’s about team performance,” Siegel said.

One of his teammates, Braxton Nellessen, ran the ball 17 times for 139 yards, routinely lowering his head and shoulders to punish defenders, for significant yardage after initial contact.

“Honestly, our offensive line works so hard all week for us to have games on offense like this,” Nellessen said. “They deserve just as much credit.”

R-B has now won 39 of its last 40 games.

The Skyhawks were trailing 28-0 at one point, just past the midway point of the second quarter.

But they refused to go away, thanks in large part to senior Jake Metze.

Metze caught a 70-yard TD pass on a crossing route over the middle with 1:16 remaining in the first half for Johnsburg’s first score.

Then with just 1 second left on the clock in the half, Metze picked off a Joe Miller pass at the Rockets’ 3, then raced 97 yards up the right sideline for a pick-six that breathed energy back into the game.

“We certainly didn’t help our cause by playing from behind right away,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said. “A team like Richmond-Burton will usually make you pay for your mistakes.”

The Skyhawks (3-4, 1-3) were led by QB A.J. Bravieri, who completed 14 passes for 225 yards and a TD. He also threw a second-half interception in the Rockets’ end zone, just his third pick of the season.

“We will work on getting better every week, and will get back at it when practice resumes” Lesniak said. “We can learn a lot from this loss. Credit to Richmond. They played a great game.”