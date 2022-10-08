Northwest Herald area roundup: Huntley shuts out Hampshire to remain tied for first in FVC

Huntley’s defense has been the best in the Fox Valley Conference in terms of points allowed, a standing it only improved after Friday night.

The Red Raiders beat Hampshire, 35-0, for their first shutout of the season, leaving them with 111 points given up through seven games.

The victory keeps Huntley (6-1, 6-1 FVC) in a three-way tie atop the FVC with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge with two remaining games.

“We played good complementary football tonight between our defense and offense,” Raiders coach Mike Naymola said. “The defense had four stops on fourth downs, giving us good field position to capitalize on more often than not.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to shut anyone out. The defensive effort was great again tonight.”

Huntley gave up 35 points in a loss to Prairie Ridge and has not yielded more than 20 points in any other game.

Running back Haiden Janke had another big game for the Raiders’ offense. Quarterback Sam Deligio connected with Logan Mikutis for a long touchdown for the second consecutive game.

Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake Cenral 17: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (3-4, 3-4 FVC) scored all their points in the second half to rally for an FVC win over the Tigers (2-5, 2-5) at Owen Metcalf Field.

The Rockets trailed 17-0 at halftime, but Ryder Bergemann, who replaced injured quarterback Jackson Alcorn late in last week’s game, heated up in the second half.

Bergemann hit Michael Person for a 21-yard touchdown and ran for an 11-yard score. Running back Michael Ganziano ran for a 15-yard touchdown and the Rockets’ defense chipped in with a safety.

The victory keeps Burlington Central within reach of five wins and playoff eligibility.

Plano 40, Harvard 14: A Harvard, the Reapers (3-4, 1-2) got three first-half touchdowns from running back Waleed Johnson to beat the Hornets (0-7, 0-3) in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

Harvard got second-half touchdowns from Danny Rosas on a 28-yard run and Aidan Gomez on an 11-yard run.

Johnson finished with 28 carries for 248 yards.

St. Rita 52, Marian Central 19: At Chicago, the Hurricanes (2-5) fell to another of the state’s top-ranked team in a nonconference loss to the Mustangs (5-2).

St. Rita is No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll. A week earlier, Marian lost to Lena-Winslow, the No. 1 team in Class 1A.