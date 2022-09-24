Recapping Week 5 football games around Kane County

St. Charles North 35-20 over Geneva
St. Charles North rides Drew Surges’ 203 rushing yards and standout defensive play to a 35-20 win over previously undefeated Geneva in a matchup of DuKane Conference leaders.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/drew-surges-4-tds-standout-play-on-defense-carries-st-charles-north-past-geneva-in-showdown-of-dukane-leaders/
Batavia 35-6 over Glenbard North
Batavia’s Drew Gerke, limited and forced to primarily play defense up to this point after suffering a broken hand just before the season opener, hauled in three touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 35-6 win at Glenbard North.
Chris Casey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/drew-gerkes-3-tds-powers-batavias-blowout-win-at-glenbard-north/
Wheaton Warrenville South 27-0 over St. Charles East
Colin Moore returned an interception for a touchdown and set up two other scores to spark Wheaton Warrenville South to a 27-0 victory over St. Charles East at Red Grange Field.
Bob Narang’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/colin-moores-pick-six-big-plays-in-all-three-phases-spark-wheaton-warrenville-souths-big-win-over-st-charles-east/
Kaneland 41-14 over Ottawa
The Kaneland Knights used four rushing TDs from Tyler Bradshaw and two Troyer Carlson scoring passes to Aric Johnson to top Ottawa, 41-14, during Friday’s Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division contest.
Brian Hoxsey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/football-tyler-bradshaw-scores-4-td-to-help-kaneland-roll-past-ottawa/
Burlington Central 24-20 over Crystal Lake South
Burlington Central came up with one huge defensive stand as time ran out to beat Crystal Lake South 24-20 in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Daily Herald’s Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/burlington-central-holds-off-crystal-lake-south-at-the-end/
Marist over Marmion 42-0