September 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Recapping Week 5 football games around Kane County

North Stars only unbeaten in Dukane Conference

By Jacob Bartelson

St. Charles North’s Drew Surges (6) gets wrapped up with the Geneva defense while holding the ball during a game at Geneva on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles North 35-20 over Geneva

St. Charles North rides Drew Surges’ 203 rushing yards and standout defensive play to a 35-20 win over previously undefeated Geneva in a matchup of DuKane Conference leaders.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/drew-surges-4-tds-standout-play-on-defense-carries-st-charles-north-past-geneva-in-showdown-of-dukane-leaders/

St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb hands the ball off to Joell Holloman during a game at Geneva on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia 35-6 over Glenbard North

Batavia’s Drew Gerke, limited and forced to primarily play defense up to this point after suffering a broken hand just before the season opener, hauled in three touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 35-6 win at Glenbard North.

Chris Casey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/drew-gerkes-3-tds-powers-batavias-blowout-win-at-glenbard-north/

Wheaton Warrenville South 27-0 over St. Charles East

Colin Moore returned an interception for a touchdown and set up two other scores to spark Wheaton Warrenville South to a 27-0 victory over St. Charles East at Red Grange Field.

Bob Narang’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/colin-moores-pick-six-big-plays-in-all-three-phases-spark-wheaton-warrenville-souths-big-win-over-st-charles-east/

Kaneland 41-14 over Ottawa

The Kaneland Knights used four rushing TDs from Tyler Bradshaw and two Troyer Carlson scoring passes to Aric Johnson to top Ottawa, 41-14, during Friday’s Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division contest.

Brian Hoxsey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/football-tyler-bradshaw-scores-4-td-to-help-kaneland-roll-past-ottawa/

Batavia's Ryan Whitwell (3) carries the ball against Glenbard North during a football game at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream on Friday, Sep 23, 2022.

Batavia's Ryan Whitwell (3) carries the ball against Glenbard North during a football game at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream on Friday, Sep 23, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Burlington Central 24-20 over Crystal Lake South

Burlington Central came up with one huge defensive stand as time ran out to beat Crystal Lake South 24-20 in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Daily Herald’s Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/24/burlington-central-holds-off-crystal-lake-south-at-the-end/

Marist over Marmion 42-0