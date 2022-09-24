Burlington Central holds off Crystal Lake South at the end

CRYSTAL LAKE – Burlington Central saw Crystal Lake South quickly move down the field in the final 34 seconds to the Rockets’ 10-yard line, ready to grab a win on the game’s final play.

But the Central defense held strong as South quarterback Caden Casimino’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Rockets a 24-20 upset victory Friday in their Fox Valley Conference game at Ken Bruhn Field.

Central (2-3, 2-3 FVC) missed a 33-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining and the Gators (3-2, 3-2) furiously drove down the field with three passes for 59 yards and the aid of a Rockets’ penalty.

South had the ball at the 10 with 2.3 seconds to go, but the pass was incomplete as time expired.

“We’ve been talking about it all year, just finish the game and come out on top,” Central coach Brian Iossi said. “That’s waht we did tonight.”

The Rockets scored what turned out to be the game-winner with 8:41 to go when quarterback Jackson Alcorn rolled left, evaded defenders and raced 40 yards for a touchdown.

“The pocket broke down, but I saw that the left side ws open and I knew I could beat the left-side linebacker with my speed,” Alcorn said. “And my wide receiver LJ Kerr made a great block.”

Casimino completed 14 of 27 passes for 246 yards. Gators wide receiver Michael Prokos caught four passes for 107 yards.

Alcorn was 9 of 18 for 114 yards and hit Caden West with two scoring passes.

Central pushed its lead to 17-7 when Alcorn hooked up again with West for a 16-yard touchdown.

South came back with two third-quarter touchdowns for a 20-17 lead. On the second play of the third quarter, Casimino hit running back Nate Van Witzenburg for a 54-yard touchdown.