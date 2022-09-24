High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard South 47, Bartlett 6: Jalen Brown, only in his second year of playing football, ran for a school record 286 yards and four touchdowns, blasting unbeaten Glenbard South past Bartlett 47-6.

Wheaton Warrenville South 27, St. Charles East 0: Colin Moore returned an interception for a touchdown and set up two other scores to spark Wheaton Warrenville South to a 27-0 victory over St. Charles East at Red Grange Field.

Hinsdale Central 22, Oak Park-River Forest 19: Andrew Lyne’s only catch of the night Friday was an unforgettable one, his 9-yard TD reception from Billy Cernugel with 22.4 seconds left capping off Hinsdale Central’s comeback from 12 points down at halftime to beat Oak Park-River Forest 22-19.

Hinsdale South 27, Morton 17: Sam Schuyler had three interceptions, returning one for the go-ahead score, and ran for 102 yards to lead Hinsdale South past Morton 27-17.

Wheaton North 28, Lake Park 7: Tyler O’Connor scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, Luke Beedle ran for two TDs, and Wheaton North pulled away from a halftime tie to beat Lake Park 28-7 and bounce back from the Falcons’ first loss of the season.

Nazareth 45, Carmel 24: Nazareth senior Zach Hayes had seven catches, returned an interception for a touchdown and also made a 27-yard field goal, those big plays propelling the Roadrunners to a much-needed 45-24 win at previously unbeaten Carmel to snap a three-game losing streak.

Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 7: Junior quarterback Diego Gutierrez threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a 56-yard score, to lead Riverside-Brookfield past St. Edward 35-7.

Batavia 35, Glenbard North 6: Batavia’s Drew Gerke, limited and forced to primarily play defense up to this point after suffering a broken hand just before the season opener, hauled in three touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 35-6 win at Glenbard North.

Benet 20, Marian Catholic 14

Downers Grove North 49, Proviso West 0

Downers Grove South 46, Proviso East 6

IC Catholic Prep 75, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Montini 38, Leo 14