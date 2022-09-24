September 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge
Bartlett's Jacob Caradine (9) is brought down by Glenbard South's 44 Friday September 23, 2022 in Bartlett.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bartlett's Jacob Caradine (9) is brought down by Glenbard South's 44 Friday September 23, 2022 in Bartlett. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Glenbard South 47, Bartlett 6: Jalen Brown, only in his second year of playing football, ran for a school record 286 yards and four touchdowns, blasting unbeaten Glenbard South past Bartlett 47-6.

Photos: Glenbard South vs. Bartlett ]

Wheaton Warrenville South 27, St. Charles East 0: Colin Moore returned an interception for a touchdown and set up two other scores to spark Wheaton Warrenville South to a 27-0 victory over St. Charles East at Red Grange Field.

Hinsdale Central 22, Oak Park-River Forest 19: Andrew Lyne’s only catch of the night Friday was an unforgettable one, his 9-yard TD reception from Billy Cernugel with 22.4 seconds left capping off Hinsdale Central’s comeback from 12 points down at halftime to beat Oak Park-River Forest 22-19.

Hinsdale South 27, Morton 17: Sam Schuyler had three interceptions, returning one for the go-ahead score, and ran for 102 yards to lead Hinsdale South past Morton 27-17.

Wheaton North 28, Lake Park 7: Tyler O’Connor scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, Luke Beedle ran for two TDs, and Wheaton North pulled away from a halftime tie to beat Lake Park 28-7 and bounce back from the Falcons’ first loss of the season.

Nazareth 45, Carmel 24: Nazareth senior Zach Hayes had seven catches, returned an interception for a touchdown and also made a 27-yard field goal, those big plays propelling the Roadrunners to a much-needed 45-24 win at previously unbeaten Carmel to snap a three-game losing streak.

Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 7: Junior quarterback Diego Gutierrez threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a 56-yard score, to lead Riverside-Brookfield past St. Edward 35-7.

Batavia 35, Glenbard North 6: Batavia’s Drew Gerke, limited and forced to primarily play defense up to this point after suffering a broken hand just before the season opener, hauled in three touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 35-6 win at Glenbard North.

Photos: Batavia vs. Glenbard North ]

Benet 20, Marian Catholic 14

Downers Grove North 49, Proviso West 0

Downers Grove South 46, Proviso East 6

IC Catholic Prep 75, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Montini 38, Leo 14