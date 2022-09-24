Diego Gutierrez throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Riverside-Brookfield blows past St. Edward

ELGIN – Riverside-Brookfield coach Sam Styler is glad junior quarterback Diego Gutierrez is running his offense.

The talented junior signal caller accounted for 205 yards of total offense with a touchdown run and two TD passes as R-B beat St. Edward 35-7 in Metro Suburban Conference Red Division action at Greg True Field in Elgin Friday night.

Gutierrez ran for a 56-yard touchdown and threw a 57-yard scoring pass to Ignace Bielobradek and a 5-yard TD pass to Luke Kumskis.

Gutierrez carried the ball five times for 75 yards and completed 6-of-9 passes for 130 yards for the Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1).

“Diego is an extremely talented young man,” Styler said. “He does a great job of running our offense.”

Gutierrez thrives in the R-B offense.

“We got off to a great start and this was a big win for us.” said Gutierrez. “We have a great receiving corps and a lot of offensive weapons.”

Kumskis ran for 62 yards and a 15-yard TD run while Bielobradek caught four passes for 95 yards.

The Green Wave (1-4, 1-4), down 7-0 with 5:36 left in the first half, suffered a severe blow as senior quarterback-corner back Luciano Rolando absorbed a severe knee injury and missed the rest of the game.

Rolando went to the hospital for X-rays and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain.

“Luciano is the heart and soul of the team,” said coach Mike Rolando, who is the Green Wave coach and father of Luciano.

“He is our leading rusher, passer and defensive player.”

With Luciano Rolando out, coach Mike Rolando switched Timmy Warner and Nico Maloney at the quarterback spot.

With 2:17 remaining, the Wave scored its only TD of the game when Maloney connected with Manny Esquibias for a 28-yard scoring strike.

“Nico and Timmy get zero reps during the week with Luciano getting all the reps,” said Mike Rolando. “They really stepped it up and did a great job. We didn’t quit. They have 1,600 kids in the school and we have 250. We have 23 kids in the whole program but I wouldn’t trade any of them. I am very proud of my team. They always play hard and are looking for solutions.”