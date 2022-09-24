High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley 37, Jacobs 20: The Red Raiders scored on their first play from scrimmage and later added a special teams’ score, and Huntley never trailed Jacobs, which entered the game ranked third in The Associated Press Class 7A poll.

[ Photos: Jacobs vs. Huntley ]

Prairie Ridge 27, Cary-Grove 16: The Wolves set the tone with their first drive of the second half, scoring on fullback Nathan Greetham’s 5-yard touchdown run, and beat Cary-Grove in their Fox Valley Conference game.

[ Photos: Prairie Ridge vs. Cary-Grove ]

Woodstock 27, Woodstock North 20: On a night the Blue Streaks welcomed back their 1997 state champions, Woodstock delivered an old-school drive that set the tone for a win over rival Woodstock North.

McHenry 12, Hampshire 8: The Warriors’ defense thwarted a last-minute scoring drive by the Whip-Purs and held on for the FVC victory. The win was McHenry’s first of the season.

Crystal Lake Central 37, Dundee-Crown 24: The Tigers needed only six offensive plays to find the end zone, and Central never relinquished its lead in a 37-24 FVC win over the Chargers.

Burlington Central 24, Crystal Lake South 20: The Rockets came up with one huge defensive stand as time ran out to beat the Gators in their FVC game.

Marengo 43, Harvard 10: Logan Miller scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Indians beat the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 6: The Rockets, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, rolled past the Reapers in their KRC/I8 Blue game. R-B (5-0, 2-0) has scored at least 48 points in four of its five games.

Johnsburg 42, Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wis.) 6: The Skyhawks ended their three-game skid with a nonconference victory over the Wolfpack.

Providence 53, Marian Central 26: The Hurricanes could not keep pace with the Celtics in their nonconference game. Providence built a 32-14 halftime lead and added to that in the second half.

Milford co-op 48, Alden-Hebron 20: The Giants fell to the Bearcats in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association crossover game. Quarterback Ben Vole ran for 69 yards and a touchdown and completed 13 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.