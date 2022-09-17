High school football: Week 4 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Jacobs 42, Prairie Ridge 35: Jacobs quarterback Max Benner hit two crucial passes late as the Golden Eagles knocked off the Wolves in a battle of unbeaten teams. It was the first win for Jacobs over Prairie Ridge since 2013.

Marengo 69, Johnsburg 48: Marengo quarterback Josh Holst accounted for eight total TDs as the Indians and Skyhawks played in a high-scoring affair in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game, totaling over 1,000 yards.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Hampshire 0: Junior defensive end Tony Morales piled up four sacks as the Tigers shut out the Whip-Purs for their first FVC win of the season.

Huntley 16, Burlington Central 7: The Red Raiders bounced back from a humbling loss to Prairie Ridge the week and rode the strong legs of junior fullback Haiden Janke and a solid defensive effort to beat the Rockets in FVC action.

Crystal Lake South 39, Dundee-Crown 32: Crystal Lake South’s Nate Van Witzenburg ran for four touchdowns and caught a pass for another as the Gators knocked off the Chargers in their FVC game.

Morris 41, Woodstock North 0: Morris owned the ball for only six minutes and eight seconds in the first half, but still came away with a dominant KRC/I8 White Division homecoming victory over the Thunder.

Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7: Josh Mauthe and the Knights’ defense forced four turnovers and held the Blue Streaks to 12 yards of offense in the first half, rolling to KRC/I8 White win.

Marian Central 34, Appleton West (Wis.) 21: The Hurricanes came away with the win to improve to 2-2 on the season. Marian Central QB Cale McThenia ran for two touchdowns and threw for one.

Rochelle 47, Harvard 13: The Hornets managed a couple of scores in the final minutes against a running clock, but not much else in a one-sided road loss. Landon Barnett accounted for both touchdowns and had 108 yards on 21 carries as Harvard fell to 0-4.

South Beloit 40, Alden-Hebron 20: Giants quarterback Ben Vole ran for 180 yards and threw for 210, but the Giants lost to the Sobos in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1 game.