DeKalb County Week 4 football scores, stats and photos

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0: Ethan McCarter had another punt return for a touchdown in addition to three receiving touchdowns as the Barbs opened conference play with a big win over Metea.

Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20: The Spartans struck with big plays early, starting with a 36-yard scoring catch for Joey Puleo and followed by a 49-yard interception return for Kiefer Tarnoki, in a 54-20 win.

Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7: The Knights defense stole the Homecoming show with four turnovers, and Tyler Bradshaw punched in three scores from inside the 4-yard line to punctuate the win.

Byron 35, Genoa-Kingston 15: The Cogs suffered their first setback of the year, falling to the defending state champions.

Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40: Cole Brantley had rushing touchdowns of 49, 75 and 62 yards as the Hawks never led by less than 20 in the win. Matt Korb had two passing touchdowns and three on the ground in the win.