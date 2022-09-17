DeKalb puts together complete game in 48-0 win over Metea Valley

DeKalb played its best game of the season and accomplished a major goal in its 48-0 win over Metea Valley at home on Friday.

The Barbs (3-1, 1-0) picked up their first DuPage Valley Conference win in over a season.

“It’s huge, especially coming off a season where we were winless in the DVC,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “I felt like that was something that we needed to get done and I’m really proud of the guys for the way they came out and executed.”

DeKalb’s first drive stalled at first before a big touchdown reception from Ethan McCarter gave the Barbs a quick 7-0 lead. McCarter made it 14-0 after the defense forced a stop and the senior returned a punt for a touchdown.

McCarter and Ethan Tierney each finished with a pair of first-half touchdown as the Barbs out scored Metea Valley 41-0 in the first half.

“It was a good mix of some big plays and sustained drives,” Schneeman said. “It was as complete of a game as we’ve played so far this season. It was good to see.”

The Barb defense had its second straight game with a shutout and DeKalb created turnovers and momentum for the offense, which allowed it to go on scoring drives.

Schneeman feels like his team is playing at a high level after picking up its first DVC win of the season and he’s excited to see that momentum carry into his team’s game against Naperville North on Friday, Sept. 23.

“I think football is a game of momentum,” Schneeman said. “You put in all the work, week-to-week. When you get a team that really believes in itself and see its hard work pay off on Friday night, that’s huge.”