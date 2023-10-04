BCR Week 7 notebook: 5 Three Rivers teams playoff eligible

Five Three Rivers Athletic Conference teams, including Princeton, have become playoff eligible through six weeks of the season.

Morrison (6-0) is the only TRAC team to have clinched a berth.

Princeton (5-1), Kewanee (5-1), Newman (5-1) and Rockridge (5-1) are all playoff eligible, needing one win to clinch.

Around the area, undefeated Dixon and Stark County have clinched playoff spots, with Annawan-Wethersfield, Geneseo and Marquette primed to clinch with five wins.

A Sterling win

Princeton’s 28-6 win over Sterling in Week 5 took on a little more significance last week when the Golden Warriors bounced back to defeat Geneseo 13-3 n Western Big Six play. The Maple Leafs had been undefeated, ranked No. 9 in 4A.

Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said it speaks volumes for the Tigers’ win over Sterling.

“It shows what kind of team we truly could have. It really does,” he said. “We’re going to take care of the opponents we have in front of us, but when you get a win like that over a 5A quarterfinalists and they go on and have a huge upset the next week, it’s got to make us feel like we’re doing something right.”

The Tigers will face rival Bureau Valley (3-3) for the final time in the foreseeable future Friday night at Storm Stadium in Manlius.

No luck for the Irish

Seneca has had four games scheduled in the new Chicago Prairie League, but have only been able to play two.

The Irish (6-0) have received forfeit 1-0 wins over Westmont in Week 3 and another last week over Melrose Park Walther Christian, both teams coming up short on numbers.

It was the second straight forfeit by Walter Christian, who also couldn’t play its Week 5 game with Ottawa Marquette.

The Broncos’ game this week vs. Norridge Ridgewood has also been canceled, according to Ridgewood athletic director Robert St. John.

St. Bede managed to get both of its games in with Walter Christian (Week 3) and Westmont (Week 5).

Seneca, Marquette and Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington are tied atop the league at 4-0. St. Bede is 3-1 with a Week 3 loss to Ridgewood.

Happy homecoming

It was hard to top Saturday’s homecoming day at St. Bede if you were a Bruins fan.

Not only did the Bruins take down Elmwood Park 49-26, Eugene Kunkel, 92, of the Class of 1948, who was celebrating his diamond anniversary (75th), delivered the game ball to midfield. His niece Rosemary Kunkel-Wall, who was marking her golden anniversary (50th), tossed the coin flip.

Britton to be guest of Illinois’ Bielema

Zane Britton, 11, of Princeton was chosen by University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema as his special guest for Friday’s Illini game with Nebraska. Zane, who was born with spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair, is a member of Princeton’s sixth-grade JFL Team.

He will be doing a commercial/interview about his love for sports and the Illini team with the coach and staff. He will also get to meet the team.

Odell, Marquez named to FND Team of the Week

St. Bede running back Landon Marquez and Princeton lineman Cade Odell were named to the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6

Marquez rushed for 125 yards, TD on 12 carries in the Bruins’ 49-26 homecoming win over Elmwood Park.

Odell was selected as an offensive line for his play in the Tigers’ 37-14 win over longtime rival Kewanee. He also played a key role on the defensive line.