Sauk Valley Media area football preview capsules for Week 7

WESTERN BIG 6

Rock Island (4-2, 3-1) at Sterling (5-1, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sterling 56-35 (2021 Week7)

About the Rocks: Rock Island’s Quonterrion Brooks has more rushing yards than any other player in the Western Big 6, with 106 carries for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns. … The Rocks have notched three impressive wins in WB6 play, defeating Alleman 47-6, United Township 68-35, and Galesburg 34-14. Their lone league loss is to Moline (49-24). … Conner Dilulio is 52-for-81 passing for 909 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and has also run for 96 yards and four scores. … Joe Allen (335 yards, 3 TDs) and Desmond Woodson (199 yards, 4 TDs) both have 13 catches, while Darius Tongo has run for 223 yards and a TD, and caught 7 passes for 198 yards and 2 TDs. … Rock Island has outscored its opponents 219-173 this season; the 219 points are the second-most among WB6 teams.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling’s ground game has been as balanced as anybody in the Western Big 6, with five players rushing for at least 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kael Ryan has 66 carries for 592 yards and 11 TDs, JP Schilling has 57 rushes for 275 yards and 9 TDs, Antonio Tablante has 49 carries for 265 yards and 4 scores, AJ Kested has 24 rushes for 175 yards and 4 TDs, and Cale Ledergerber has 26 carries for 146 yards and 2 TDs. … The QB platoon of Ryan and Schilling has also been effective through the air. Schilling is 26-for-42 for 384 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception, and Ryan is 11-for-28 for 132 yards. … Ledergerber leads the way with 7 catches for 49 yards and a TD, while Isaiah Mendoza has 6 catches for 130 yards, and Justin Null has 6 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs. Mason Emin (4 catches, 71 yards, TD), Dylan Ottens (4-67) and Tablante (4-49, TD) all average more than 12 yards per catch. … The Warriors became playoff eligible with last week’s OT win over Quincy, and one more win guarantees them a spot in the postseason. They have outscored opponents 258-91 – the most points scored, the second-fewest allowed (Geneseo has given up 90).

FND pick: Sterling

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon (4-2, 4-2) at Genoa-Kingston (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston 34-19 (2021 Week 7)

About the Dukes: Trailing by 12 to start the fourth quarter last week, Dixon scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to rally past Rockford Lutheran 22-19. … QB Tyler Shaner ran for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns last week, and also connected with RB Aiden Wiseman on a 19-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Wiseman ran for 133 yards against Lutheran. … For the season, Shaner leads the Dukes in rushing (106 carries, 655 yards, 7 TDs) and passing (48 for 84, 584 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs). … Wiseman has 84 rushes for 588 yards and 6 touchdowns, while Ethan Hays has 19 catches for 295 yards and 4 TDs. … Dixon has outscored its opponents 165-112 this season.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston has won two straight since a 35-15 loss to Byron, and is clicking behind the defense. The Cogs have allowed six points total in the past two weeks and picked up their first shutout last week in a 19-0 win at Oregon. “It reflects on the hard work we’re putting in on the defensive side,” coach Cam Davekos said. “The kids come and work hard every day at practice. We keep getting better and better on the defensive side of the ball and that’s all we can ask for, really.” … While playmakers like Brody Engel and Ethan Wilnau are still healthy, the Cogs have had a lot of depth and production deep in the backfield. Traven Atterberry had a pair of scores last week, Max Lavender is emerging as the second-leading rusher, and Brady Brewick has made some big gains. “Max and Travon and these guys have stepped in, and we’ve been blessed to have multiple skill guys that would probably start on most teams in the Big Northern,” Davekos said. “They’re repping what they need to rep in practice. They have the next-man-up mentality that has them ready to go.”

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Rock Falls (0-6, 0-6) at North Boone (1-5, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: North Boone 31-22 (2021 Week 7)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls has given up 268 points this season, the most in the Big Northern, while scoring the least in the BNC (27 points). … The Rockets have allowed at least 45 points in each of their last four games, and have scored just six points in the last three weeks combined. … Rock Falls has three different players who have taken snaps at QB this season: Easton Canales, Vincent Lombardo & Logan Thome. … Ryan McCord has played running back and offensive line this year, while Richard Nichols started the year as a receiver but has become a two-way starter on the line.

About the Vikings: North Boone has been outscored 133-107 this season, but has scored just 13 points combined in its last two games. … The Vikings have won all four meetings in the series by a combined 163-52 since joining the BNC in 2016; the two teams did not play in 2016 or 2017. … Senior QB Chandler Alderman will play Division I baseball next year at Middle Tennessee State; he threw for nearly 1,900 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

FND pick: North Boone

Byron (5-1, 5-1) at Oregon (1-5, 1-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Byron 49-7 (2021 Week 7)

About the Tigers: Byron has won the last eight meetings between the teams, and has scored at least 38 points in six of those games. The Tigers’ scoring edge over the last eight games is 336-76. … After a season-opening loss to rival Stillman Valley in overtime, Byron has outscored its opponents 215-34, and comes in off a 63-0 win over Rock Falls. … The Tigers have scored the most points of any team in the BNC this season (222), and have allowed the second-fewest (49). … Caden Considine leads a potent ground game with 58 rushes for 438 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Kye Aken (38-278, 3 TDs), Carsen Behn (31-257, 4 TDs), Brayden Knoll (31-216, 4 TDs), Braden Smith (16-160, 2 TDs), Jacob Ross (21-148, TD), Everett Wichman (13-139, 2 TDs), and Ashton Henkel (9-121, 3 TDs) have all rushed for more than 100 yards. … Smith has also thrown for 182 yards and 3 TDs on 7-for-28 passing.

About the Hawks: Oregon has scored more than one touchdown just once this season, in a 14-8 win over Rockford Christian in Week 2. The Hawks have scored just 26 points in their other five games, and have been outscored 156-40 on the season. … Jack Washburn had thrown for 100 yards in every game this season; he was 15 for 24 last week for 101 yards, with Joshua Crandall (41 yards) and Austin Egyed (29 yards) both catching five passes. … Washburn threw for 156 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against Rockford Lutheran. … Oregon’s last win in the series was a 17-14 victory in 2013.

FND pick: Byron

THREE RIVERS MISSISSIPPI

Newman (3-3, 1-2) at Hall (3-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Newman 43-0 (2021 Week 7)

About the Comets: Newman lost 36-0 to Princeton last week. It was the second year in a row the Comets were blanked by the Tigers. … Newman is averaging 13 points per game. The Comets have scored eight points or fewer three times this season. … Newman was held to 57 rushing yards and 10 passing yards last week. … Carter Rude was Newman’s top rusher against Princeton, finishing with 29 yards on the ground – with 21 of those yards coming on one play. … The Comets are allowing 20.3 points per game.

About the Red Devils: Hall has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 after a 26-15 win over Kewanee last week. … Mac Resetich has carried the Red Devils, rushing for 1,324 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for three TDs, including an 81-yarder last week to Braden Curran. … The Red Devils had their best defensive performance of the season last week. Before giving up 15 points to Kewanee, the Red Devils had allowed 40.8 points per game through five games.

FND pick: Newman

THREE RIVERS ROCK

Orion (3-3, 2-1) at Morrison (2-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Orion 30-0 (2021 Week 7)

About the Chargers: Orion has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, scoring at least 35 points in all three wins while holding Morrison to 20 points total. … The Chargers have only won one contested game since the season opener; they beat Erie-Prophetstown 27-7 in Week 5 after picking up a forfeit win over Riverdale in Week 4. … Orion has been outscored 127-114 this season.

About the Mustangs: After evening its record at 2-2 with a Week 4 win, Morrison has lost its last two games to Sherrard and Rockridge, falling 26-22 to the Tigers and 36-22 to the Rockets. … The Mustangs have been outscored 154-120 this season. … Morrison has won only one of the last four meetings in the series, a 35-6 victory in 2019. The Mustangs also won 29-26 in 2016, and 20-17 in OT in 2015. … Danny Mouw mans the QB position for Morrison, while senior Logan Baker and junior Carson Strating lead the Mustangs’ ground game. Chase Newman is Mouw’s top target downfield.

FND pick: Orion

THREE RIVERS CROSSOVER

Bureau Valley (1-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Erie-Prophetstown 35-12 (2021 Week 7)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is coming off one of its best performances of the season last week in a 31-20 loss to St. Bede. … The Storm ran for a season-high 205 yards, with Robert Novak leading the way with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. … The Storm recovered a pair of fumbles, capitalizing on a short field with a 2-yard TD run by Novak to pull within 16-14 in the second quarter. … The Storm are allowing 32.3 points per game. … Bureau Valley scored 20 points last week after scoring seven points combined in the previous two games.

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown snapped a two-game losing streak with a 19-6 nonconference win over Harvard last week. … The Panthers are 1-1 in TRAC crossover games this season, with a win over Mendota (54-34) and a loss to St. Bede (41-20). … E-P had its best defensive performance of the season last week by allowing six points. The Panthers had allowed 27 points or more in every other game this season.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

NUIC

Fulton (4-2, 4-1) at Forreston (4-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Fulton 24-14 (2021 Week 7)

About the Steamers: Fulton’s win last season came after 1A playoff losses to Forreston in 2017 and 2014. … The Steamers snapped a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 44-6 win over Stockton last week; it was the second-most points they’ve scored in a game this season, after the 63-0 win over West Carroll in Week 2. … Fulton has outscored its opponents 207-101 this season; its the third-fewest points allowed among NUIC teams. … Lukas Schroeder leads the Steamers with 406 yards and 9 touchdowns on 77 rushes, while Ryan Eads has 64 carries for 334 yards and 3 TDs. …. Brayden Dykstra is 80-for-133 passing for 837 yards and 9 touchdowns this season, with only 5 interceptions. … Baylen Damhoff has 27 catches for 306 yards and 4 scores, and Eads has 22 catches for 198 yards and 2 TDs.

About the Cardinals: Forreston has won its last two games by a combined 106-20 after losing two of the three previous games. … The Cardinals’ 238 points are the second-most in the NUIC, while the 125 points allowed are the fourth-fewest. … Micah Nelson had three carries for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns last week, including a 92-yard scoring sprint. Kaleb Sanders had an 81-yard TD run among his three carries for 126 yards and 2 TDs. Forreston outgained West Carroll 412-60 on the ground. … On the season, Johnny Kobler leads the Cardinals with 722 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Sanders has 540 yards and 7 TDs.

FND pick: Fulton

West Carroll (0-6, 0-5) at Eastland-Pearl City (1-5, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: EPC 44-0 (2021 spring season)

About the Thunder: West Carroll has scored a touchdown in each of its last two games, after being shut out the previous three weeks. … AJ Boardman has two touchdown passes to Aaron Becker this season. … The Thunder have given up at least 49 points in every game this season, and have allowed 60 or more four times. … The 359 points allowed is the most in the NUIC (132 more than the next closest), and the 20 points scored is 66 fewer than the next closest. … West Carroll has only won two of the last six meetings in the series, 26-7 in 2017 and 40-0 in 2015; the Thunder’s last win before 2015 was a 26-14 victory in 2006.

About the Wildcatz: EPC has scored the second-fewest points in the NUIC (86), and allowed the second-most (227). … The Wildcatz have won 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series, including shutouts the past two times (44-0 in spring 2021 and 8-0 in 2019). The ‘Catz haven’t allowed more than two scores to the Thunder in any of those dozen wins. … EPC has allowed at least 26 points in every game this season, and has given up 34 or more four times. … Carsen Heeren has been a dual threat at QB this season, while Maddux Hayden and Brady Sweitzer have handled most of the carries, and Donovan Kuhlemier has become Heeren’s favorite target in the passing game.

FND pick: EPC

EIGHT MAN

Amboy-LaMoille (5-1) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Clippers: Despite losing senior starting QB Tucker Lindenmeyer to a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, Amboy has barely broken stride. Eddie Jones has come in and run the offense, and Brennan Blaine moved back into a part-time QB role last week in order to get more touches. … Landon Whelchel ran for 153 yards and a touchdown last week, while Quinn Leffelman had 63 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Blaine added 67 rushing yards and a score. … The Clippers have outscored opponents 236-114 this season. They have allowed 14 points or fewer four times, and have scored at least 26 points in every game.

About the Spartans: This is the second straight week BPC will host an area team; it lost 48-6 to Polo last Friday night. … The Spartans managed just 31 yards rushing in that game, while QB Ben Powell was 8-for-19 passing for 66 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Dalton Huffman had 5 catches for 54 yards, and Broc Beekman caught the 15-yard TD pass. … BPC has scored 57 and 63 points in its two wins, while giving up 60, 52, 42 and 48 in its four losses.

FND pick: Amboy

Galva (2-4) at AFC (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Wildcats: These two teams do have some distant history with each other – Galva defeated Franklin Center 6-0 in the second round of the the Class 1A playoffs in 1994. … The Wildcats have been outscored 230-117 this season, and have allowed 42 points or more in all four losses. … Galva picked up a forfeit win over Prairieview Christian Academy in Week 5, then lost 49-14 to Sciota West Prairie last week.

About the Raiders: AFC comes in off its second contested win in the last four games, a 44-40 victory over South Beloit last Saturday. … AFC has been outscored 228-195 this season, but has won three of its last four games, including a forfeit win against Parkview Christian Academy in Week 4. … Carson Rueff is 105-for-187 passing this season for 1,502 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions; he’s also run for 304 yards and 4 scores. … Lane Koning (466 yards, 10 TDs), Zane Murphy (432 yards, 5 TDs) and Auden Polk (335 yards) lead the Raiders’ receivers, while Logan Mershon has 225 yard rushing and 4 TDs, and 163 receiving yards and a score. Michael Cochrane has run for 109 yards and 3 TDs.

FND pick: AFC

West Central (6-0) at Milledgeville (4-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Heat: West Central advanced to the I8FA semifinals last season, but fell to eventual champion Polo. … The Heat’s coach is Jason Kirby, who coached at Bureau valley in the early 2000s and led the Storm to a runner-up finish in Class 3A in 2004. … West Central has outscored its opponents 364-128 this season, scoring at least 50 points in all six games, and 60 or more in four of them. But this is only the second team with a winning record the Heat have faced this season.

About the Missiles: Milledgeville is looking to get back on track after losing two of its last three contested games; it won by forfeit last week over Harvest Christian Academy. … The Missiles have scored more than 40 points in four of their five games. … Connor Nye is a dual-threat QB for Milledgeville, and RB Kolton Wilk has been a workhorse the last few weeks. … Wilk and Kacen Johnson have both returned kicks for touchdowns this season, and Johnson is a deep threat in the passing game. … The Missiles have outscored opponents 259-168 this season.

FND pick: Milledgeville

River Ridge (3-3) at Polo (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Polo 66-6 (2021 Week 6)

About the Wildcats: River Ridge has only one win in its last eight games against Polo, a 6-0 victory in 2018. The Wildcats have been outscored 295-31 in those games dating back to 2013, and have allowed four scores or more in six of the eight games. … River Ridge has been outscored 244-214 this season. … The Wildcats have scored 46, 52 and 50 points in their three-game winning streak, but have allowed 42 or more points in four of their six games this season. They have beaten Aquin, Christian Life and Alden-Hebron the last three weeks, after losses to South Beloit, Amboy-LaMoille and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland the first three weeks.

About the Marcos: Polo has won its last two games after a loss to rival Milledgeville in Week 4, and has scored 38 points or more in the last five games. … Brock Soltow had 267 yards and 4 touchdowns in last week’s win over Bushnell-Prairie City, and Avery Grenoble had 167 yards and 2 TDs as the Marcos outgained BPC 498-31 on the ground. … Soltow has now run for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight season. He has 1,208 yards and 17 TDs, while Grenoble has rushed for 519 yards and 7 TDs; he also has a 63-yard touchdown catch. … The Marcos hold a 228-128 scoring edge on the season.

FND pick: Polo