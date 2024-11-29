DePaul Prep football vs. Mt. Zion Class 4A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

DePaul Prep faces Mt. Zion in the state title game of the 2024 Class 4A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

DePaul Prep vs. Mt. Zion kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

DePaul Prep-Mt. Zion preview

It’s hard to believe that Mount Zion stood at just 3-3 through six games, but injuries slowed down the overall product and now the Braves look like an entirely different team. Mount Zion’s only postseason challenge came in the semifinals where it edged Normal University, There’s obvious high caliber offensive threats on this football team, most notably Anderson and Trimble, but the better play of the defense as of late is what got the Braves to the title game. It has to happen again against a DePaul Prep team that seems to have a knack of doing exactly what it needs to claim victories.

FND pick: DePaul Prep 27, Mount Zion 24

Live updates