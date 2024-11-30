DePaul Prep completes historic run, captures Class 4A IHSA state championship

DePaul Prep's Nick Martinez runs in for a touchdown as Mt. Zion's Jonny Jordan lays in the end zone during Friday's Class 4A state championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

NORMAL – DePaul Prep went into the postseason seeking its first playoff win since switching names from the former Gordon Tech in 2014. The Rams ended that run Friday doing something Gordon Tech did once in program history.

DePaul won the Class 4A state championship Friday with a 40-6 win over Mt. Zion.

Friday’s championship ended the Rams’ second trip the playoffs, their first since 2015. Gordon Tech reached playoffs 11 time during its history, winning the Class 6A title in 1980.

After a three-and-out to start the game offensively, the Rams found their groove with a balanced second drive. DePaul converted on two third downs and fourth down, eventually taking a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run from senior running Nick Martinez with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

The Rams took advantage of a 3-yard punt that gave them the ball on Mt. Zion’s 29 yard line when senior quarterback Juju Rodriguez scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 as time expired on the firs quarter. Martinez made it a 20-0 lead when he scored on a 5-yard run with 11:04 left in the second quarter.

Martinez added a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter while senior Nicholas Hathcoat scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Rodriguez completed 5-of-12 passes for 64 yards and rushed for 47 while Martinez earned 100 yards and three touchdowns off 19 carries.

Friday ended a playoff trip that resulted in Mt. Zion’s first state championship game appearance in school history. The Braves broke up the shutout in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Keller Stocks found senior Brayden Trimble for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Stocks completed 6 of his 14 passes for 24 yards while Kaden Becker led the Braves with 78 rushing yards. DePaul limited Mt. Zion to 146 total yards of offense.