IHSA Class 4A state preview: DePaul Prep vs. Mount Zion

DePaul quarterback Fernando Rodriguez evades Coal City's Alec Waliczek on a run on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the Rams' 21-14 victory over the Coalers in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs semifinal game. DePaul Prep will make its first appearance as DePaul Prep in a state title game on Friday. (Tiffany Blanchette/TIffany Blanchette for Shaw Loca)

If you are a fan of new blood in state championship games, Class 4A is where you can go to get your fill.

Although technically, this isn’t DePaul Prep’s first championship game you have to go back 44 years to find the last team from the school, then known as Gordon Tech, that appeared in a state championship game.

The drought is cut and dried for Mount Zion, which is making its first ever appearance in a state championship game.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 4A title game, which will get underway at 7 p.m. Friday in Normal.

DePaul Prep (10-3)

Head coach: Mike Passarella (26-39 in seven seasons)

Last title-game appearance: 1980, defeated Reavis 6-0 in Class 6A title game (as Gordon Tech)

Path to state

• defeated Chicago Dyett, 48-8

• defeated Geneseo, 38-13

• defeated St. Laurence, 26-14

• defeated Coal City, 21-14

Offensive stalwart

Nick Martinez, RB: Martinez is a durable runner that the Rams love to go to in a pinch. Martinez easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and is one of four Rams players with at least 10 touchdowns on the season.

Defense stalwart

Aiden Castette, LB: The Rams are definitely a team oriented defensive unit, but Castette is the one the Rams look to for a big play. He’s recorded eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the campaign to date.

The wildcard

Juju Rodriguez, QB: Rodriguez is a three-year starter that is also a big play waiting to happen. He’s thrown for 31 touchdowns this season and is dangerous in the open field as a runner when the chance presents itself.

Stat book

• In Braden Peavy and Matt Osterman the Rams have a pair of receivers with at least 10 touchdowns apiece.

• DePaul roared out of the gates with a 4-0 record, took its first loss against Class 8A finalist Loyola and then played three very tight games in its final regular season games, all of which were decided by a touchdown or less.

• Six different DePaul Prep defenders have 60 or more tackles on the season.

The skinny

DePaul Prep’s run to the championship game was certainly unexpected. The Rams hadn’t even made a playoff field since 2015 and had earned a playoff win since 2005. Just making the playoff field seemed like a reasonable goal at the start of the season but DePaul Prep just seemed to find a way to stack victories and did just enough to keep opponents at bay. That process has continued in the postseason and now they need to put the pieces of the puzzle together just one more time to win the ultimate prize.

Mount Zion (10-3)

Head coach: Patrick Etherton (64-26, in nine seasons)

Last State Title Game Appearance: First title game appearance

Path to state

• defeated Carterville, 42-21

• defeated Peoria Notre Dame, 43-29

• defeated Breese Central, 17-3

• defeated Normal University, 21-14

Offensive stalwart

JC Anderson, TE/DL: At 6-foot-7, Anderson provides a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. As such it isn’t a surprise that nearly every major college football university seeks the services of the talented junior.

Defense stalwart

Kaden Becker, RB/LB: Becker is just two tackles short of 100 on the season and routinely makes those takedowns behind the line of scrimmage for the Braves.

The wildcard

Brayden Trimble, RB/DB: At this point there’s very little the Braves haven’t come to expect from Trimble, who serves as something of a utility knife for any of Mount Zion’s offensive, defensive or special teams needs.

Stat book

• Anderson and Trimble draw a lot of attention and headlines, but Jacob Harvey is actually the team’s leading receiver, easily clearing the 1,000-yard barrier on the year.

• Mount Zion has struggled with slow starts this season and has been outscored by opponents in the first quarter.

• The Braves aren’t very reliant on running the football. QB Keller Stocks is the team’s leading rusher by far with 623 yards and no other ball carrier has more than 350 yards.

The skinny

It’s hard to believe that Mount Zion stood at just 3-3 through six games, but injuries slowed down the overall product and now the Braves look like an entirely different team. Mount Zion’s only postseason challenge came in the semifinals where it edged Normal University, There’s obvious high caliber offensive threats on this football team, most notably Anderson and Trimble, but the better play of the defense as of late is what got the Braves to the title game. It has to happen again against a DePaul Prep team that seems to have a knack of doing exactly what it needs to claim victories.

FND pick

DePaul Prep 27, Mount Zion 24